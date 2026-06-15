Ghana Farmers Abandon Fields Despite Free Fertilizer Pledge

Months after a presidential pledge to give all farmers fertilizer at no cost, growers across five regions are cutting back or abandoning portions of their fields.

President John Dramani Mahama announced on March 21 that the government would distribute fertilizer free of charge under the Feed Ghana Programme, replacing the old subsidy model. He said stocks had been secured and the Ministry of Agriculture had been instructed to act. Three months on, producers in Ejura, Nkoranza, Techiman, Goaso, and Sefwi Wiawso say affordable inputs have not appeared.

Field checks by policy research organisation SEND Ghana found the delivery gap runs deeper than the farm gate. Most district assemblies responsible for moving inputs to growers in the Northern, Oti, Volta, and Bono East regions had also received nothing, meaning the breakdown exists at every level of the distribution chain.

The failure was partly foreseeable. The Fertilizer Platform Ghana warned in late March that fertilizer suppliers and other key stakeholders had not been briefed on how the free distribution would work, and called the absence of clear guidelines a serious implementation risk. Those concerns were not publicly resolved.

Without government inputs, farmers have had to buy from private suppliers at market rates many cannot sustain. Some have reduced the area they plant; others have walked away from portions of land already prepared for the season.

Opanin Kwaku Ntiamoah, a Goaso grower with three decades in the field, said the season ranked among the worst he had known. “We are worried this season will be one of disappointment,” he said.

Maize, rice, and cocoa are the crops most exposed. Ghana’s annual fertilizer requirement averages around 426,000 tons, but the government supported farmers with only about 200,000 tons in 2025 under the old scheme. This year, farmers across multiple regions say nothing has reached them.

Global conditions made the pledge harder to fulfil but also more urgent. The World Bank projected a 31 percent rise in global fertilizer prices for 2026, driven largely by disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz. Urea prices climbed around 37 percent in the first week of the Middle East conflict alone. Ghana imports all of its fertilizer, so those price swings fall directly on local buyers.

The free distribution announcement was partly a response to what farmers had already been through. Many recorded losses in 2025 when a bumper harvest pushed farmgate prices below viable levels and they could not sell maize and rice at a profit. Reluctance to expand cultivation this year was growing before the input delay set in.

Analysts caution that a reduced harvest this season could push food prices up and roll back progress on reducing import dependence. The threat falls hardest on households that rely on maize and rice as staples.

The failure also risks accelerating the exit of younger people from agriculture. Participation among rural youth is already low due to high costs and uncertain returns, and a sustained pattern of broken delivery will deepen that reluctance at a time when the sector needs new entrants.

Farmers in the affected areas want the government to clear distribution bottlenecks, release inputs without further delay, and account publicly for where the stocks it claimed to have secured are now.