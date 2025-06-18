Ghana Faces US$1 Billion Export Threat from Proposed U.S. Tariffs

Ghana’s export sector could lose over $1 billion in revenue if the United States implements its suspended 10% tariff on Ghanaian goods, according to analysis by EM Advisory.

The measure, initially proposed by the Trump administration to address trade imbalances, would disproportionately affect Ghana’s top ten export commodities to the U.S. market.

Dr. Abudu Abdul Ganiyu, Senior Partner at EM Advisory, warned at an Association of Ghana Industries forum that exporters could see 20% revenue declines. “While 10% appears modest nationally, the compounded impact on individual businesses would be severe,” he stated. The tariff comes as China expands zero-tariff access for African exports, potentially accelerating a continental trade reorientation.

Ganiyu proposed mitigation strategies including pre-emptive price adjustments and cost-sharing with U.S. importers. “Exporters absorbing 5% while buyers cover 5% could maintain market stability,” he advised. The threat emerges as Ghana’s exports to America—including cocoa products, minerals and manufactured goods—face new competition in alternative markets.