Ghana Faces US$1.2 Billion Export Loss from US Tariffs

New analysis reveals Ghana could lose more than $1.2 billion in export revenue to the United States over five years due to recently imposed 10% tariffs.

Emerging Markets Advisory Limited projects the trade barrier will reduce demand for Ghanaian goods by 20%, with cocoa and mineral fuels – accounting for 85% of US-bound exports – hardest hit.

“The tariff’s cumulative effect threatens niche exporters who’ve built US market share,” said Dr. Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu of EM Advisory. While US trade represents just 2.4% of Ghana’s total exports, the projected $231.74 million annual loss beginning April 2026 could disrupt supply chains and labor markets.

Experts recommend immediate strategies including cost-sharing agreements with US import partners and product value-addition to maintain competitiveness. The crisis has intensified calls for trade diversification, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area, to reduce reliance on volatile external markets.

Ghana’s export sector now faces a critical test of resilience as policymakers balance short-term mitigation with long-term structural reforms to strengthen trade independence.