Ghana Faces Steady Temperature Rise and Growing Heat Stress Risk

Ghana is on a confirmed warming trajectory, with temperatures set to climb significantly in coming decades and humidity-driven heat stress posing an increasing threat to public health, a senior meteorologist warned on Monday.

Joshua Asamoah of the Ghana Meteorological Service said new climate projections point to a statistically robust upward temperature trend nationwide, with some areas expected to record increases of between 2°C and 4°C depending on how global emissions develop. He made the remarks on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, 27 April.

His warning aligns with data already emerging from official climate tracking. Ghana recorded its second warmest year since 1991 in 2025, with the national average temperature reaching 28.2°C, which is 0.7°C above the long-term average of 27.5°C recorded between 1991 and 2020, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s (GMet) 2025 State of the Climate Report.

Asamoah said the March-to-May period is likely to remain the hottest across most of the country, while rainfall patterns have not shown significant long-term shifts, though year-to-year variability continues as normal.

A key concern, he said, is the rise in night-time temperatures. When cloud cover and atmospheric particles trap heat after sunset, the body is denied the overnight cooling it needs to recover from daytime exposure, raising risks particularly for the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Coastal cities face a compounding problem. Warm sea breezes and high humidity in areas like Accra make moderate temperatures feel considerably hotter than they register on a thermometer, since moist air impairs the body’s ability to cool itself through perspiration.

Urban infrastructure is making conditions worse. Dense buildings, paved surfaces, and limited vegetation in cities like Accra and Tema absorb and retain heat, pushing local temperatures above surrounding rural areas, a pattern known as the urban heat island effect.

GMet’s recently launched National Climate Atlas, developed in partnership with the Danish Meteorological Institute, projects that Ghana’s average annual temperature could rise by about 1.4°C to reach 29.2°C, with the most intense warming expected during the December-to-February period and the Northern regions emerging as a particular hotspot.

Asamoah said Ghana has strengthened its monitoring capacity by combining satellite-based remote sensing with ground observation stations to track these trends more precisely. He stressed that the health and agriculture sectors must begin preparing adaptation strategies now, before the full weight of the projected changes arrives.