Ghana Faces Rising Eurobond Redemption Pressure Through 2026

Ghana’s journey out of debt crisis faces another test as the country prepares to redeem substantial Eurobond obligations over the next two years, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse report released in October 2025.

The West African nation must settle approximately $500 million in Eurobond payments in 2025, representing 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), with redemption requirements jumping to 1.2 percent of GDP in 2026. These obligations arrive just months after Ghana concluded its painful debt restructuring programme that saw the country exit a $13 billion default.

The timing couldn’t be more delicate. Ghana only recently resumed Eurobond service in early 2025 following successful restructuring negotiations with bondholders, and the government is still implementing reforms under its $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout secured in 2023. While economic indicators show recovery, with inflation falling to 12.1 percent in July 2025 from 23.8 percent in December 2024, the redemption pressures pose fresh risks to fiscal stability.

Ghana isn’t alone in this predicament. The World Bank warns that several Sub-Saharan African countries face significant refinancing pressures as previously issued Eurobonds near maturity, posing substantial challenges to debt sustainability. The report identifies 2026 as the peak year for regional debt redemption pressures, creating what could become a synchronized financial strain across multiple African economies.

South Africa faces the largest bond redemptions between 2025 and 2027, equivalent to three percent of GDP over the period. Meanwhile, Senegal must settle bond redemptions totalling $1.1 billion between 2026 and 2028, with approximately one third maturing in 2026. Kenya has managed to ease some pressure through strategic buybacks of maturing bonds, though the new loans were acquired at relatively higher costs, with yields of 10.375 percent and 9.95 percent, significantly higher than yields paid previously.

The regional redemption schedule reveals broader vulnerabilities in African sovereign debt management. Since 2010, 16 Sub-Saharan African countries have issued Eurobonds, with market access expanding notably between 2016 and 2019. Many of those bonds are now approaching maturity simultaneously, creating clustered refinancing requirements that could amplify risk premiums across the region.

The World Bank has cautioned African states against issuing new Eurobonds merely to refinance maturing bonds and commercial loans instead of investing in infrastructure projects. This advice carries particular weight for Ghana, which has limited fiscal space and restricted access to new international financing following its debt crisis.

For Ghana specifically, the redemption obligations come alongside positive economic signals. The country’s economy expanded 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, driven mainly by the services sector which grew 9.9 percent. Business confidence has improved, inflation continues its downward trajectory, and the cedi has strengthened against major currencies.

However, these gains remain fragile. Funding costs remain elevated, and policy uncertainty in the United States weighs heavily on benchmark rates for many countries, while elevated global risks and tighter financial conditions have raised borrowing costs. Ghana’s ability to meet its redemption obligations without triggering renewed debt distress will depend heavily on maintaining fiscal discipline, maximizing domestic revenue mobilization, and securing concessional financing from multilateral partners.

The government’s options are constrained. International capital markets, while theoretically accessible following the debt restructuring, remain prohibitively expensive for a country still rebuilding creditor confidence. External debt service across Sub-Saharan Africa has more than doubled over the past decade, reaching two percent of GDP in 2024, illustrating the broader regional squeeze.

Ghana’s experience offers sobering lessons about the lifecycle of Eurobond financing. The country issued its debut Eurobond in 2007 and returned to international markets repeatedly over subsequent years, accumulating obligations that eventually became unsustainable amid global interest rate increases and domestic economic pressures. The current redemption schedule represents the back end of that borrowing cycle.

The World Bank projects Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will grow 3.8 percent in 2025, up from 3.5 percent in 2024, providing some regional tailwinds. But for Ghana and other countries facing peak redemption pressures in 2026, the question isn’t whether economies are growing. It’s whether they’re growing fast enough to manage debt burdens accumulated during more optimistic times.

The next 18 months will test whether Ghana’s debt restructuring provided genuine breathing room or merely postponed inevitable difficulties. With $500 million due this year and larger obligations looming in 2026, the government faces a delicate balancing act between meeting external creditor expectations and maintaining domestic economic stability.