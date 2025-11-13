Ghana Faces Regulatory Coordination Challenges in AI Framework

Ghana’s ambitious push to regulate artificial intelligence through multiple legislative instruments faces potential coordination challenges that could create jurisdictional conflicts and regulatory uncertainty for the emerging technology sector, according to policy analysis circulating within the technology community.

The government has unveiled plans for an Emerging Technologies Bill (ETB) covering AI, robotics and blockchain, alongside its National AI Strategy announced at the ENJOY AI 2025 African Open in Accra. Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George stated the bill will be laid before Parliament following consultations and cabinet approvals, potentially in 2026, to serve as the legal and regulatory basis for responsible innovation.

However, policy observers have raised concerns about how the Emerging Technologies Bill will interact with two other technology related measures currently under development. These include the Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, which would expand the Cyber Security Authority’s powers to certify AI systems, and amendments to the Data Protection Act updating the country’s data privacy rules.

The concern centers on potential overlapping mandates where different agencies receive authority over AI from distinct angles, potentially creating what analysts describe as a three way jurisdictional arrangement before any law reaches implementation. This duplication of regulatory authority could discourage investment, stall innovation and leave startups navigating competing compliance requirements.

A particularly technical challenge involves what policy experts call the bias testing paradox. Both the Emerging Technologies Bill and Ghana’s National AI Strategy emphasize that AI systems must operate without bias and maintain ethical standards. Yet under Ghana’s existing Data Protection Act, testing algorithms for discrimination could paradoxically violate data privacy laws.

For example, developers seeking to verify whether a loan approval system discriminates against women or ethnic minorities would need to process sensitive personal data like gender or ethnicity. The current Data Protection Act (Act 843) treats such processing as a legal risk without explicit exceptions for bias auditing purposes.

The Emerging Technologies Bill aims to set ethical standards for AI, robotics and blockchain technologies as Ghana positions itself to embed artificial intelligence across agriculture, healthcare, education, security and public administration. From 2026, all government agencies must deploy AI tools to improve efficiency and service delivery under a presidential directive.

The National AI Strategy outlines Ghana’s ambition to use AI as a driver of efficiency, inclusion and resilience while addressing structural gaps in productivity and service delivery. The move follows global trends where regulators seek to establish frameworks ahead of disruptive technologies.

Policy recommendations emerging from tech sector stakeholders call for clear delineation of which agency leads AI regulation and which plays supporting roles. A statement of interoperability between the three bills could prevent turf wars between regulatory bodies and ensure coordinated oversight.

Experts also suggest that any final legislation should include specific legal protections allowing developers to process sensitive data under strict safeguards for the limited purpose of auditing AI systems for bias. The European Union addressed this exact issue through Article 10(5) of its AI Act, which Ghana’s approach reportedly draws inspiration from.

Another key recommendation involves aligning the Emerging Technologies Bill with Ghana’s Innovation and Start Up Bill to ensure compliance requirements remain proportional. Startups should not face excessive paperwork and costly regulatory burdens before generating revenue, as this could suppress the very innovation the legislation aims to promote.

The Emerging Technologies Bill establishes a dedicated Emerging Technologies Agency to coordinate advanced technology adoption across sectors and introduces regulatory sandbox and standard setting functions for high impact technologies. This institutional framework aims to provide centralized coordination for AI, blockchain, Internet of Things and quantum computing initiatives.

Minister George emphasized that the AI strategy forms part of a broader digital transformation agenda including legislative reforms to modernize Ghana’s technology sector. The Ministry has prioritized dialogue on AI to assess its opportunities, security implications and resource demands while ensuring appropriate governance frameworks for ethical, inclusive and beneficial development.

A key component involves digitization of the nation’s essential data sets, described as foundational to the national AI agenda. This ensures AI systems developed in Ghana learn from local data reflecting the country’s cultural nuances and development priorities rather than relying solely on foreign datasets that may carry learned biases.

At the Africa Education Trust Fund AI Conference in Accra on November 5, 2025, Minister George stated that Ghana’s goal involves not just digital transformation but restoration of Africa’s technological sovereignty through legal, ethical and traditional frameworks.

The minister emphasized that AI innovation in Africa must be guided by ethics, inclusivity and cultural identity. Traditional rulers including the Ga Mantse have called for AI development rooted in African values and realities, with technology working for Africa rather than merely on Africa.

The Emerging Technologies Bill addresses a domestic imperative of building trust and investor confidence in Ghana’s digital economy. By setting clear regulatory frameworks, Ghana aims to position itself as a safe and predictable hub for technology driven investment, with analysts noting that clarity around compliance and intellectual property rights will be critical for attracting venture capital into AI ecosystems.

Estimates suggest that four African countries including Ghana could rake in up to $136 billion worth of economic benefits by 2030 if businesses begin using more AI tools. For Ghana, where non oil growth remains strong, AI integration could boost agricultural efficiency, enhance financial inclusion and create opportunities in startups and small and medium enterprises.

Existing initiatives supporting Ghana’s AI ambitions include the One Million Coders Programme training young Ghanaians in digital skills, the Girls in ICT project promoting tech education for female students, and Ghana’s first AI Boot Camp for Cabinet Ministers equipping government leaders with knowledge of AI opportunities and risks.

Google opened an AI research lab in Accra in 2018, signaling commitment to the region’s technology development. Ghana has participated in the Ethical Policy Frameworks for Artificial Intelligence in the Global South, a pilot project conducted in 2019 by UN Global Pulse and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development supporting local AI policy framework development.

The coordination challenge facing Ghana’s AI regulation reflects broader tensions between comprehensive governance and agile innovation. While robust oversight protects consumers and ensures ethical deployment, excessive bureaucracy or conflicting mandates can stifle the entrepreneurial activity needed to realize AI’s economic potential.

Parliament and Cabinet will need to ensure that the Emerging Technologies Bill, Cybersecurity amendments and Data Protection updates speak coherently to each other before approval. This requires careful review of how responsibilities distribute across agencies and how different legal requirements interact in practice.

The outcome will significantly influence Ghana’s positioning within Africa’s AI landscape. Successfully balancing innovation with governance could establish Ghana as a model for responsible AI adoption, while regulatory confusion might drive tech talent and investment to jurisdictions offering clearer pathways to market.

As Ghana stands at this crossroads, the decisions made in coming months about regulatory architecture will shape the country’s technology trajectory for years. The challenge involves crafting laws as smart, agile and coordinated as the technologies they aim to govern, ensuring Ghana harnesses AI for national development without legislating its way into bureaucratic paralysis.

Stakeholders across government, Parliament, academia, civil society and the private sector continue engaging on these critical policy questions as Ghana seeks to define its digital future while maintaining sovereignty over how AI develops and deploys within its borders.