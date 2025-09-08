Ghana Faces National Security Risk from MTN’s 78% Market Dominance

MTN Ghana’s overwhelming control of nearly four-fifths of the telecommunications market represents a critical national security vulnerability that requires urgent government intervention, according to competition economist Appiah Kusi Adomako.

The South African-owned company commands 78.88% market share with 21.11 million subscribers, creating dangerous overdependence that could paralyze mobile money transactions, business operations, and government services during a major network outage.

Adomako, West Africa Regional Director of CUTS International, warned that Ghana’s digital economy has become dangerously tethered to a single operator. The concentration means that MTN maintains a commanding position while competitors struggle financially, with AirtelTigo suffering losses exceeding $10 million within eight months.

The market structure reveals the severity of concentration problems. Telecel Ghana holds approximately 18% market share, while AirtelTigo controls less than 8%, creating a competitive landscape where MTN faces minimal pressure despite being designated a Significant Market Player under Ghana’s Electronic Communications Act.

This dominance extends beyond traditional voice services into critical infrastructure including mobile money systems that power Ghana’s digital payment ecosystem. A single network failure could disrupt financial transactions across the country, affecting everything from small business operations to government service delivery.

The timing of these concerns coincides with government efforts to restructure the telecommunications sector. Ghana is preparing to merge AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana in a restructuring requiring $600 million investment over four years, aimed at creating a stronger second competitor capable of challenging MTN’s dominance.

The proposed merger represents more than business consolidation for Adomako, who views it as essential infrastructure protection. Creating redundancy in telecommunications systems through a viable second operator could prevent the national paralysis that might result from MTN service disruptions.

International comparisons highlight Ghana’s vulnerability. Most developed economies maintain multiple strong telecommunications operators to ensure service continuity and competitive pricing. Ghana’s concentration level exceeds what regulators typically consider healthy for critical infrastructure sectors.

The national security implications extend beyond service continuity to include pricing power and innovation stagnation. Without meaningful competition, MTN can potentially exploit its position through pricing strategies that burden consumers while reducing incentives for network improvements and service innovation.

CUTS International has intensified calls for swift passage of national competition legislation as Ghana addresses telecommunications restructuring. Such legislation would provide regulatory frameworks for managing market dominance and protecting consumer interests.

The government’s role becomes crucial in balancing acknowledgment of MTN’s substantial investments in Ghana’s telecommunications infrastructure against the need for competitive market structures. MTN has indeed invested heavily in network expansion and technological advancement, contributing significantly to Ghana’s digital transformation.

However, Adomako argues that past investments should not justify current market concentration that threatens national economic security. The challenge lies in encouraging continued investment while ensuring no single operator controls critical national infrastructure.

The merged Telecel-AirtelTigo entity could provide the competitive pressure needed to address these concerns. Combined, the new entity will control roughly 25% market share, potentially creating a duopoly that balances MTN’s dominance while maintaining service quality and innovation incentives.

The broader implications extend to investor confidence and regulatory credibility. Successfully managing telecommunications market concentration could demonstrate Ghana’s sophistication in handling complex infrastructure challenges while protecting both consumer interests and national security requirements.

As Ghana continues digital transformation efforts, the telecommunications sector’s structure will significantly influence the country’s economic resilience and technological advancement. The current debate over MTN’s dominance reflects broader questions about balancing foreign investment appreciation with national security protection in critical infrastructure sectors.