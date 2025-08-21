Ghana Faces IMF Bailout Risk Without Reforms

A prominent policy institute has warned that Ghana may need another IMF bailout if it fails to fix structural problems in its economy.

The Institute of Economic Affairs raised the concern during a recent forum on mining governance.

Board Chairman Charles Mensa pointed out that although Ghana is currently under an IMF program, the root causes of its economic challenges remain. The country has sought IMF support seventeen times since 1966, each time following fiscal instability or mounting debt. Mensa called this pattern a recurring cycle of bankruptcy.

He questioned why a major gold producer like Ghana still depends on international lenders. Poor revenue collection and weak management of natural resources are partly to blame, he noted. The country often struggles to translate mineral wealth into sustainable development.

The current IMF program, which spans three years, aims to restore macroeconomic stability and attract investor confidence. But Mensa insisted that without deeper reforms, another bailout remains likely.

The institute urged the government to improve fiscal discipline and channel mining revenues into long-term projects. Short-term fixes, it said, will only lead to more borrowing.

Will this warning prompt change? That depends on whether officials choose structural reforms over temporary solutions.