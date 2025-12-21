Ghana Faces Economic Lull as AFCON Begins Without Black Stars Participation

Ghana confronts a subdued commercial period in its sports economy as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opens in Morocco without the Black Stars, marking the first time since 2004 that the nation misses the continental tournament and dampening consumer spending traditionally linked to national team participation.

The four time African champions finished bottom of Group F during qualifiers with just three points and no victories after a 1 to 1 draw with Angola in November 2024 sealed their elimination. Demand for team jerseys, flags and related merchandise has remained largely absent compared to the sharp increases typically seen in weeks before tournament kickoff.

Small retailers and informal traders who depend on tournament driven sales report reduced business activity. One Makola Market trader described the period as the worst for football sales since 2006, with boxes of jerseys remaining unsold throughout the qualifying campaign.

Beyond merchandise, AFCON qualification typically stimulates travel, hospitality and entertainment spending including outbound trips to host countries, packed sports bars and sponsored viewing events. Without the Black Stars, tour operators, restaurants and event centres have scaled back activities, reducing commercial opportunities across the sector.

Logistics firms, caterers, security services, branding companies and media crews that usually support the national team during major competitions have seen minimal demand this cycle. Corporate marketing campaigns linked to national pride and team performance remain muted compared to previous tournament periods.

Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup in October 2025 after defeating Comoros 1 to 0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Mohammed Kudus scoring the decisive goal. The Black Stars topped Group I with 25 points from 10 matches, becoming one of nine African nations confirmed for the expanded 48 team tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Bring Back the Love campaign launched by the Ghana Football Association in 2019 aimed to restore public confidence in the national team following disappointing results including the controversial 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Multiple Ghanaian musicians including Akwaboah released songs with the same title during the 2022 World Cup to encourage unity and renewed support.

Strong World Cup performance could drive renewed interest in team merchandise, increased advertising spending and restored fan engagement. A credible showing beyond the group stages would likely restore demand for jerseys and branded products, revive viewing events and attract sponsorship activity.

Travel operators are positioning for potential opportunities as World Cup participation would generate significant demand for international flights, accommodation and specialized tour packages targeting Ghanaian supporters. The tournament represents a fresh commercial window after the AFCON disappointment.

Ghana will face Panama, England and Croatia in Group L at the World Cup. The Black Stars previously reached the quarterfinals in 2010 during the tournament in South Africa, missing a penalty that would have made them the first African team to reach the semifinals.