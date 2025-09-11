Ghana Faces Agricultural Crisis as Maize Imports Surge

Ghana’s agricultural sector confronts a critical challenge as projected maize imports could rise by 67 percent for the 2025/26 season, potentially reaching 300,000 tonnes and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of local farmers.

Dr. Amos Rutherford Azinu, founder of the Legacy Crop Improvement Centre, warns this dramatic increase represents a tenfold jump compared to typical import levels and could fundamentally undermine Ghana’s food security strategy.

The surge comes at a particularly challenging time for Ghanaian farmers, many of whom still struggle with unsold grain from previous harvests. A devastating 2024 drought slashed maize production by 28 percent to 2.6 million tonnes, forcing the government to seek alternative supply sources through increased imports.

“This paradox reveals a fundamental flaw in our food security strategy, where we prioritise imports over empowering domestic producers,” Azinu explained. He characterizes the government’s response as potentially more damaging than the original crisis.

The agricultural expert highlighted a troubling contradiction in government policy. While authorities banned grain exports in August 2024 to protect domestic supplies, they simultaneously offered tax incentives for imports, creating what Azinu describes as “mixed messaging” that erodes farmer confidence.

Research indicates the depth of the agricultural crisis extends beyond production shortfalls. According to survey data, 15.5 percent of households reported food crop harvests going to waste due to inadequate market linkages and buyers. Unlike their American counterparts who can store grain and wait for favorable prices, Ghanaian farmers lack sufficient storage facilities and financial support systems.

“Every tonne of imported corn represents lost income, reduced rural employment, and increased dependency on volatile international markets,” Azinu warned, emphasizing the broader economic implications of the import surge.

The agricultural specialist advocates for comprehensive reform rather than short-term import solutions. His recommendations include guaranteed purchase programs for farmers, substantial investment in post-harvest storage infrastructure, and promotion of drought-resistant seed varieties alongside climate-smart agricultural practices.

Price stability mechanisms emerge as another crucial element in Azinu’s reform agenda. He suggests implementing commodity exchanges and minimum price guarantees to encourage continuous production even during difficult agricultural seasons.

Ghana’s agricultural output has declined steadily since the 1960s, making the current crisis part of a longer-term trend. Azinu argues that while importing cheap corn addresses immediate food supply concerns, it “mortgages our agricultural future” and deepens import dependence.

The stakes extend beyond economics to national sovereignty. Farmers sitting on unsold grain represent “the backbone of Ghana’s food system,” according to Azinu, and their potential failure could force the country into even greater reliance on international markets.

As Ghana prepares for another critical agricultural year, the tension between short-term food security needs and long-term agricultural sustainability becomes increasingly apparent. The government faces difficult choices between providing immediate relief through imports and investing in domestic agricultural capacity.

The situation reflects broader challenges facing developing nations balancing food security with agricultural development. Ghana’s experience highlights the complexity of maintaining food sovereignty while managing climate-related production shocks and market volatility.

For rural communities already struggling with poverty and limited economic opportunities, the import surge represents an existential threat. The displacement of local farmers could accelerate urban migration and deepen rural-urban economic disparities.

Azinu’s call for supporting domestic farmers over import reliance resonates with broader discussions about sustainable development and food sovereignty across Africa. His message carries particular urgency as Ghana approaches crucial decisions about its agricultural future.

The expert’s final question captures the essence of the challenge facing Ghana: whether the nation will choose to support its agricultural backbone or leave farmers behind in favor of import dependency. The answer will shape not only Ghana’s food security but also its rural economy and national sovereignty for years to come.