Ghana Eyes Strategic US Port Alliance for Trade Expansion

Ghana has initiated high-level discussions for a transformative port partnership between Tema Port and Delaware’s Port of Wilmington, positioning the West African nation to leverage its role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat for enhanced trans-Atlantic trade connectivity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa unveiled the strategic initiative during the 14th Annual Pan-African Global Trade and Investment Conference in Delaware, where he delivered the keynote address and engaged Delaware Governor Matt Meyer in bilateral discussions focused on maritime cooperation and trade facilitation.

Ablakwa, who assumed his ministerial role in 2025 under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, emphasized that the proposed port-to-port collaboration represents a cornerstone of Ghana’s strategy to expand logistics capacity and improve market access for Ghanaian exports entering the United States market.

The conference, held from September 17-20, 2025, at the Hilton Wilmington/Christiana in Newark Delaware, brought together business leaders, policymakers, and development institutions to explore opportunities for enhancing African trade and investment partnerships with the United States.

The Port of Wilmington operates as Delaware’s premier deepwater port facility, handling over 400 ships annually and serving as a strategic gateway for cargo moving throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The facility’s multimodal transportation connections, including rail and highway networks, provide direct access to major Eastern US markets.

Tema Port, Ghana’s largest harbor facility, processes approximately 70% of the country’s international trade and serves as a critical logistics hub for landlocked West African nations. The ongoing Tema Port Expansion Project’s Phase 2 is recognized as vital transport infrastructure supporting the AfCFTA vision, positioning Ghana’s maritime sector for enhanced continental trade facilitation.

Ghana’s strategic positioning as host nation for the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra creates unique advantages for international partnerships seeking to access Africa’s integrated market of 1.3 billion people. The continental trade agreement eliminates tariffs on 90% of goods traded between African Union member states, creating unprecedented opportunities for US-Africa commercial engagement.

The proposed partnership aligns with broader US-Africa trade initiatives designed to strengthen commercial relationships beyond traditional commodity exports. The American Chamber of Commerce Ghana has established an AfCFTA Resource Centre to serve as an information hub for US businesses seeking partnership opportunities with Ghanaian enterprises, indicating sustained American private sector interest in African market access.

Delaware’s strategic location along the Eastern seaboard provides competitive advantages for African exporters seeking efficient US market entry. The state’s business-friendly regulatory environment and proximity to major population centers create attractive conditions for Ghanaian businesses establishing American operations.

For Ghana, the partnership represents an opportunity to diversify export markets beyond traditional European destinations while leveraging improved port infrastructure to attract regional transshipment business. Recent collaboration between TradeMark East Africa and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) demonstrates growing international recognition of Tema Port’s strategic importance for continental trade facilitation.

The initiative addresses Ghana’s objective to maximize benefits from hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat through practical trade infrastructure improvements. Enhanced port connectivity with the United States creates pathways for Ghanaian manufacturers and exporters to access North American markets while positioning Tema as a preferred gateway for American businesses entering African markets.

Bilateral trade between Ghana and the United States reached approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with potential for significant expansion through improved logistics connectivity and reduced transportation costs. The port partnership could facilitate increased trade volumes across sectors including agricultural products, manufactured goods, and mineral resources.

Governor Meyer’s engagement with Ghana’s Foreign Minister reflects Delaware’s strategic interest in expanding international trade relationships. The state’s ports and logistics infrastructure provide competitive advantages for handling diverse cargo types, from containerized goods to specialized commodities requiring particular handling capabilities.

The partnership discussions occur amid broader US-Africa commercial engagement initiatives designed to strengthen economic relationships beyond traditional aid models. Enhanced port connectivity supports sustainable trade relationships based on mutual commercial benefits rather than development assistance frameworks.

Ghana’s participation in the Delaware conference reinforces the country’s proactive approach to attracting international partnerships while leveraging geographic and institutional advantages. The nation’s stable democratic governance, improving business environment, and strategic West African location create attractive conditions for American businesses seeking African market entry.

Implementation of the port partnership will require detailed feasibility studies examining cargo flows, infrastructure requirements, regulatory frameworks, and financial arrangements. Successful partnerships typically involve coordinated investments in technology, equipment, and operational procedures enhancing efficiency for both facilities.

The initiative represents one component of Ghana’s comprehensive strategy to maximize economic benefits from the AfCFTA while strengthening relationships with key trading partners. Enhanced maritime connectivity supports the country’s ambitions to serve as a regional trade and logistics hub facilitating continental commerce.

Private sector engagement will prove crucial for successful partnership implementation. Shipping companies, freight forwarders, and logistics providers must recognize commercial opportunities justifying service expansions between Ghana and Delaware ports.

The partnership aligns with Ghana’s Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework emphasizing infrastructure development, export diversification, and private sector growth as key economic transformation drivers.

Success in establishing the Ghana-Delaware port partnership could create a template for similar initiatives with other US states seeking African market access. Delaware’s experience could inform broader US-Africa trade facilitation efforts supporting continental economic integration objectives.

As discussions progress, both Ghana and Delaware will need to address technical, regulatory, and financial considerations ensuring the partnership generates sustainable benefits for exporters, importers, and logistics service providers operating between the two locations.

The initiative reflects evolving US-Africa commercial relationships emphasizing trade partnership over traditional development assistance models, creating foundations for long-term economic cooperation based on mutual commercial interests and strategic advantages.