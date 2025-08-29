Ghana Eyes Japanese Expertise to Transform Small Business Sector

Ghana has struck a partnership deal with Japan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Agency aimed at unlocking crucial financing and technology support for local businesses during talks at this week’s Africa development summit in Tokyo.

The agreement emerged from bilateral discussions between the Ghana Enterprises Agency and Japanese officials on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which concluded Thursday. The partnership targets Ghana’s micro, small and medium enterprises that employ most of the country’s workforce and contribute over 70 percent of national output.

Margaret Ansei, who heads Ghana’s enterprise development agency, said the collaboration represents a shift toward international partnerships to modernize the country’s business landscape. Japan’s proven track record in nurturing small businesses offers valuable lessons for Ghana’s economic transformation efforts.

The talks, brokered by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, focused heavily on digital technologies that could help Ghanaian manufacturers compete globally. Ansei highlighted Ghana’s push to digitize factory floors as part of broader efforts to reduce waste and boost productivity across the manufacturing sector.

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare used her keynote address at the conference to call for greater technology adoption across African economies. She argued that digital transformation has become essential for strengthening Africa’s position in international supply chains rather than merely an option for growth.

The partnership comes as Ghana seeks to diversify funding sources for its small business sector beyond traditional domestic banking channels. Japanese expertise in supporting enterprise growth could help address persistent financing gaps that have limited expansion opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

UNIDO Deputy Director-General Yuko Yasunaga facilitated the discussions between both delegations, with Professor Nathaniel Bosso representing Ghana’s enterprise board alongside Ansei. The collaboration signals Ghana’s intention to leverage international expertise while maintaining focus on homegrown solutions.

Industry observers view the Japan partnership as part of Ghana’s broader strategy to position itself as a technology hub within West Africa. The country has increasingly emphasized innovation and digitalization as key drivers of economic diversification beyond traditional commodity exports.