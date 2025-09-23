Ghana Eyes Billion-Euro Horticulture Market Expansion

Ghana’s Registrar-General has challenged local entrepreneurs to transform the country’s modest horticulture sector into a billion-euro export powerhouse, citing successful models from Kenya and the Netherlands that demonstrate the sector’s enormous economic potential.

Speaking at the opening of the 13th Ghana Garden and Flower Show in Accra, Ms. Grace Ama Issahaque urged florists and agricultural producers to scale up operations from domestic markets to international export platforms. The event, held at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park from September 20-28, operates under the theme “Urban Places, Green Spaces.”

Kenya’s horticulture success provides a compelling benchmark for Ghana’s aspirations. The East African nation generated approximately $835 million in flower export earnings in 2024, with roses accounting for 66 percent of cut flower exports. The industry supports extensive community development projects and generates thousands of employment opportunities, particularly in the Naivasha region.

The Netherlands represents the global pinnacle of horticulture excellence, generating over 7.1 billion euros annually from flower and plant exports while employing more than 83,000 people. Ghana’s geographic proximity to Amsterdam positions the country strategically for accessing Europe’s lucrative flower markets.

According to Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) data, the country’s flower exports increased from $5.47 million in 2023 to $5.83 million in 2024, representing 6.83 percent growth. While this demonstrates positive trajectory, the figures highlight significant untapped potential compared to regional competitors.

The growth occurred alongside broader improvements in niche agricultural exports, with medicinal plants and parts recording 12.04 percent growth due to rising global demand for herbal remedies and natural medicines. Ghana’s diverse flora provides competitive advantages for capitalizing on expanding international markets for traditional medicine products.

Issahaque emphasized that Ghana possesses essential legal frameworks for competing internationally through the Plant Variety Protection Act, which grants breeders exclusive rights over new plant varieties for up to 25 years. This legislation aligns with the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) 1991 Convention, providing international credibility for Ghanaian plant innovations.

The intellectual property protection enables innovators to recover investments in plant breeding through exports, licensing agreements, and strategic partnerships. Issahaque noted that successful variety development creates easily reproducible products with substantial revenue generation potential once initial research investments are recouped.

Plant breeding requires significant time and financial commitments, but effective protection mechanisms incentivize development of resilient, high-yielding varieties that enhance food security while generating commercial returns. The regulatory framework supports both domestic food production objectives and international competitiveness goals.

Beyond export opportunities, the Registrar-General highlighted horticulture’s critical role in urban development as Ghana’s cities expand rapidly. Green spaces represent essential infrastructure rather than luxury amenities, contributing to public health improvement, pollution reduction, and economic value creation in densely populated areas.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show, organized by STRATCOM Africa, serves as a national platform for promoting horticulture development and connecting industry stakeholders. This year’s urban-focused theme reflects growing recognition of agriculture’s role in sustainable city planning and environmental management.

Issahaque’s call for scaling up production addresses structural limitations that prevent Ghana from capturing proportional market share relative to its agricultural potential. Current export levels suggest significant opportunities for expansion through improved breeding practices, enhanced production techniques, and stronger international market access.

The horticulture sector’s growth potential aligns with Ghana’s broader economic diversification objectives, particularly given the industry’s employment generation capacity and foreign exchange earnings potential. Successful scaling could position horticulture as a significant contributor to non-traditional export performance.

Ghana’s total non-traditional exports reached $3.83 billion in 2024 across 609 product lines, demonstrating the economy’s diversification progress while highlighting horticulture’s current modest contribution to overall export performance. Enhanced sector development could substantially improve this position.

The Netherlands’ success demonstrates how technological innovation, efficient production systems, and strategic market positioning can transform relatively small geographic areas into global industry leaders. Ghana’s larger land area and favorable growing conditions provide natural advantages for similar development.

Regional success stories like Kenya’s flower industry illustrate how focused investment in horticulture infrastructure, training programs, and market access initiatives can generate substantial economic returns while supporting rural development objectives.

The transformation from small-scale domestic production to large-scale commercial exports requires coordinated efforts across research and development, financing, market access, and quality assurance systems. Success depends on sustained commitment from both public and private sector stakeholders.