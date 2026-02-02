Ghana Eyes Automotive Value Chain Opportunities Under AfCFTA Framework

Country could benefit from component production as continental trade rules progress, says trade consultant

Ghana’s automobile and electric vehicle industry could gain significantly from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as negotiations on automotive rules of origin advance, according to international trade consultant Louis Yaw Afful.

Mr Afful, who serves as Executive Director of the AfCFTA Policy Network, spoke at a media forum organised by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) on Monday, February 2, 2026. He emphasized that ongoing discussions on AfCFTA automotive rules were critical to positioning Ghana within Africa’s expanding vehicle assembly and manufacturing sector.

Strategic Component Manufacturing Focus

While countries including South Africa, Morocco and Egypt have established automobile manufacturing operations, Mr Afful said Ghana could strategically enter the value chain by concentrating on component production, spare parts and vehicle accessories.

Ghana does not need to begin with full vehicle manufacturing, according to the consultant. The AfCFTA secretariat is finalizing rules of origin for the automotive sector, with policies expected to mandate minimum forty percent local content in vehicles manufactured on the continent.

The country previously operated a tyre manufacturing industry beginning in the 1960s when Ghana established Bonsa Tyre Company in a joint venture with Czechoslovakia. Mr Afful argued that reviving such capabilities would enhance export competitiveness and support industrialization efforts under AfCFTA.

Electric Vehicle Transition Opportunities

Beyond conventional vehicles, the global transition toward electric vehicles presents additional opportunities for Ghana to align with Africa’s evolving automotive supply chain, Mr Afful noted. He said Ghana could focus on areas linked to assembly, parts manufacturing and related services.

Industry stakeholders believe the AfCFTA automotive framework could enable the continent to manufacture between 3.5 million and five million vehicles annually. The continental free trade area establishes a unified market of 1.3 billion people with combined gross domestic product of approximately three trillion dollars.

Services Liberalization Potential

Mr Afful highlighted services liberalization under AfCFTA as a potential catalyst for Ghana’s tourism, maritime and transport sectors. He explained that services including tourism, transport, finance, information and communications technology, and professional services form the backbone of the agreement.

These services already account for more than half of Ghana’s gross domestic product, according to the consultant. Ghana could leverage maritime transport to better connect its ports with key tourism destinations including Cape Coast and Elmina, thereby easing road congestion and improving visitor experience.

He pointed to Senegal as an example where maritime transport has been successfully integrated into heritage tourism to stimulate local economies.

Call for Accelerated Negotiations

Mr Afful urged Ghana to accelerate AfCFTA negotiations and implement supportive regulatory reforms to attract investment into the services sector. He said such measures would expand cross-border trade in services across the continent.

With an October 2025 deadline previously set for rules of origin policy, forty six African Union member states have submitted initial tariff offers to the AfCFTA secretariat, according to industry reports.

The consultant’s remarks come as Ghana seeks to strengthen its position within continental trade frameworks while hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat headquarters in Accra.