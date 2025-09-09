Ghana Exports Surplus Power After Supply Stabilization

Ghana has achieved stable electricity supply and begun exporting surplus power to neighboring countries, marking a dramatic turnaround from the load-shedding crisis that plagued the nation in late 2024.

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor announced the development during the Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance Regional Committee for Africa in Accra, stating that “our power supply is fairly stable. We have enough, and we are even exporting.”

The achievement represents a significant recovery from the 700-megawatt shortfall that Ghana experienced in December 2024, which led to persistent load-shedding and widespread public frustration under the previous administration.

Jinapor outlined Ghana’s renewable energy ambitions, targeting at least 10% of the country’s electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030, excluding hydropower. This target represents a revision from the original 2020 deadline that was postponed due to implementation challenges.

As part of the renewable energy push, Ghana plans to deploy solar irrigation pumps nationwide, following an Indian model that enables year-round farming. The government intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with India to implement the scheme and train local technicians.

Research by the International Water Management Institute suggests over 2 million hectares in Ghana are potentially suitable for solar photovoltaic pumping, indicating substantial potential for the irrigation initiative.

The minister emphasized that universal access to energy is “not merely a development goal, it is a moral imperative,” highlighting the broader African energy crisis where more than 600 million people lack electricity access and nearly one billion lack clean cooking solutions.

Despite Africa’s vast solar potential, the continent generates only 4% of global solar power and attracts less than 2% of global clean energy investment, according to Jinapor’s presentation to the ISA meeting.

Ghana’s current energy mix includes approximately 39% hydropower and 0.5% solar, making the country’s generation portfolio nearly 40% low-carbon. The new 10% renewable target specifically excludes large hydropower projects such as the 1,020 MW Akosombo Dam to focus on emerging renewable technologies.

The energy stabilization comes as Ghana seeks to position itself as a regional power hub in West Africa. The ability to export surplus electricity demonstrates the country’s transformation from energy deficit to potential energy security provider for neighboring nations.

Jinapor noted that innovative solutions such as floating solar photovoltaics are being considered to accelerate renewable energy deployment and close the investment gap facing African countries.

The minister’s announcements coincide with broader continental efforts to address energy poverty through the International Solar Alliance’s Mission 300, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

Ghana’s energy turnaround reflects the Mahama administration’s early focus on infrastructure and utilities following the December 2024 elections. The rapid stabilization of power supply represents one of the new government’s most visible early achievements.

The solar irrigation initiative aligns with Ghana’s agricultural modernization goals, potentially transforming farming productivity by enabling irrigation during dry seasons. The collaboration with India builds on established South-South cooperation frameworks in renewable energy technology transfer.

Industry observers view Ghana’s energy stability as crucial for economic recovery and investor confidence, particularly in manufacturing and processing sectors that require reliable power supply for operations.