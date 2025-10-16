Ghana Exporters Face Heavy Tariffs as AGOA Renewal Stalls

Ghana’s export sector is feeling the squeeze from delays in renewing the African Growth and Opportunity Act, with businesses now paying 15 percent tariffs on goods that previously entered American markets duty free.

The trade preference program expired September 30, 2025, leaving exporters across more than 30 African countries suddenly facing tariff barriers. For Ghana, which exported about US$340 million worth of goods under AGOA’s preferential terms in 2024, the impact has been immediate and costly.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has urged government to expedite negotiations with Washington on the program’s renewal, warning that continued delays are deepening exporters’ struggles and draining foreign exchange from the economy. Ghana’s AGOA related exports to the U.S. showed a steep 45% decline in the first months of 2025 compared to 2024 year to date figures, signaling vulnerability even before the formal expiration.

Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of IEAG, has repeatedly expressed concerns about how the tariff situation is affecting members. Ghanaian exporters targeting the U.S. market are now paying 15 percent tariffs on goods that once enjoyed duty free access, he noted. The process to resolve this has been too slow, and many exporters are already absorbing these costs, which hurts business competitiveness.

He cautioned that delays in renewing AGOA could undermine Ghana’s export competitiveness, increase trade imbalances and deprive the country of critical dollar inflows. The government needs hard currency to stabilize the economy, and exports remain a main source, Awingobit emphasized. The U.S. remains Ghana’s biggest market, and the country can’t afford to lose ground there.

Since AGOA’s expiration, Ghanaian exporters have faced higher operational costs and reduced margins, particularly for non-traditional exports such as apparel, processed foods, and agricultural produce. Without swift government action, many small exporters could lose access to one of Ghana’s most profitable external markets.

While government’s push to diversify exports toward China’s zero tariff market offers a welcome alternative, Awingobit stressed that Ghana’s long standing relationship with the U.S. under AGOA still represents a vital trade lifeline. China is an emerging market with potential, but our eyes are still on the U.S. market, he said. The export earnings injected into the economy from American trade are what’s keeping us afloat.

President John Dramani Mahama expressed pessimism about AGOA’s future back in September, stating that with tariffs already in place, there was no way it would be renewed. However, the Trump administration subsequently expressed support for a one year extension, though no legislation has been enacted and Congress remains out of session.

The situation remains fluid. Whether Congress acts on the Trump administration’s support during the remainder of 2025 will determine if African exporters get meaningful relief. For now, Ghanaian businesses are caught in limbo, paying tariffs while hoping for congressional action.

Awingobit has appealed to President Mahama’s administration to prioritize AGOA renewal discussions at the highest diplomatic level, stressing that the economic cost of delay could ripple through the manufacturing, shipping and logistics sectors. We need urgent action, he said. Every month that passes without AGOA renewal means lost business opportunities, lost jobs and lost foreign exchange.

AGOA, first enacted in 2000, allows eligible sub Saharan African countries duty free access to the U.S. market for thousands of products. It was extended in 2015 for ten years, making it a cornerstone of Ghana’s export growth, particularly in textiles, cocoa products and manufactured goods.

However, with the program’s expiration, exporters now face compound tariffs, including sectoral and country specific rates layered on top of WTO Most Favoured Nation tariffs. This effectively eliminates the preferential margin that has long enabled many Ghanaian goods to remain competitive in the American market.

The human impact extends across the continent. In Lesotho, the textile industry employs tens of thousands of workers, predominantly women, producing garments destined for American retailers. Those jobs now face pressure as manufacturers evaluate whether production remains viable with tariffs reinstated.

For Ghana specifically, from today, Ghanaian products entering the U.S. market could face tariffs of up to 15%, instantly eroding competitiveness and thinning already tight margins. Companies that built supply chains, financing structures and employment models around AGOA preferences now face seismic shifts in their business models.

The IEAG has indicated it will continue engaging with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, exporters and development partners to press for faster progress. The association has also called for immediate clarity on whether Ghana intends to pursue AGOA renewal, negotiate alternatives or introduce interim measures to support affected exporters.

The broader trade context complicates everything. The Trump administration has imposed sweeping tariffs affecting global commerce, creating uncertainty that extends well beyond the AGOA question. African exporters now navigate both the loss of preferential access and an increasingly protectionist American trade policy.

What remains clear is that Ghana’s export sector is paying a heavy price for the uncertainty, and time is running out for businesses that depend on American markets for survival.