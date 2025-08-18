Ghana Explores Tech Partnerships to Modernize Transport

Ghana’s Communications Minister Sam George has pledged government support for technology-driven transport solutions, emphasizing collaboration between his ministry, transport authorities, and ride-hailing firm Yango.

During Friday’s meeting in Accra, George clarified operational oversight would remain with Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe. “We’ll align technological conversations, but Transport Ministry leads implementation,” he stated.

Nikpe welcomed Yango’s proposals, urging formal submissions for review. He noted Ghana’s existing electric vehicle policy and stressed partnerships must enhance infrastructure and services. Both ministers called the session preliminary, with future talks to focus on practical integration.

Yango’s delegation included COO Shashi Singh and Africa Policy VP Zanyiwe Asare. Ghana’s transport team featured Deputy Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey and DVLA’s acting innovation director Abraham Zata.

The move signals Ghana’s push to digitize its transport networks. Think smoother rides and smarter infrastructure. But who bears responsibility when tech meets regulation? Nikpe’s insistence on policy alignment suggests cautious optimism.

Can this public-private push modernize Ghana’s roads? The coming weeks will test Yango’s proposals against Ghana’s EV ambitions and regulatory realities.