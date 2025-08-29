Ghana Experts Warn Against Dismissing Boys’ Sexual Abuse

Medical experts in Ghana are raising concerns about societal attitudes toward male sexual abuse victims, after social media users mocked recent warnings about rising cases among boys.

Research indicates one in 20 boys in Ghana experiences sexual abuse, yet public discourse often treats the issue as trivial.

Dr Hilda Mantey and Dr Diana Hagan recently highlighted the growing risk of sexual abuse among Ghanaian boys. Their warnings triggered dismissive social media responses, with comments suggesting boys should “enjoy” such experiences or telling experts to “mind their own business.”

Communications professional Cecil Ato Kwamena Dadzie, who works on gender and adolescent health issues, described the reaction as dangerous. Cultural beliefs that boys cannot be victims create silence around abuse cases, he said in an interview. The stigma prevents reporting and allows perpetrators to operate with impunity.

Hospital data supports the experts’ concerns. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital records at least 50 cases of boys’ sexual abuse annually. Medical professionals believe actual numbers are significantly higher due to underreporting driven by shame and social stigma.

Boys face unique barriers when disclosing abuse, particularly when perpetrators are female. Society often frames such encounters as achievements rather than trauma, making it difficult for victims to process their experiences or seek help.

Child protection campaigns in Ghana typically focus on girls, leaving boys without appropriate messaging or support systems. This gap means many male victims lack the language to describe their experiences or understand that what happened constitutes abuse.

The dismissive public response reflects broader cultural attitudes about masculinity in Ghana. Boys are taught from early ages to suppress vulnerability, with phrases like “be a man” reinforcing expectations of strength and stoicism.

Dadzie argues these attitudes have serious consequences. They silence victims, embolden predators, and trap boys in long-term trauma that affects mental health and relationships into adulthood. Schools, healthcare systems, and law enforcement often fail to prioritize protection for boys as a result.

Medical experts recommend several interventions. Parents should listen to sons with the same seriousness given to daughters. Schools need protection protocols that include male students. Healthcare workers require training to recognize abuse signs in boys. The justice system must handle cases sensitively while acknowledging stigma factors.

Without action, advocates warn another generation of boys will suffer in silence. The cultural shift needed starts with recognizing that vulnerability and victimhood are not gendered experiences.