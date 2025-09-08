Ghana Expert Urges Early Cervical Screening

Health professionals in Ghana launched urgent appeals for improved cervical cancer screening as September marks Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting critically low detection rates across the West African nation.

Jennifer Nelson, a Preventive and Occupational Health Management Consultant and CEO of Lifeline Haven Company Limited, emphasized that early detection through screening remains essential for cervical cancer treatment and elimination. Speaking at a Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult event Monday in Accra, she warned women against waiting until symptoms develop.

Ghana faces significant challenges with cervical cancer screening uptake, with recent studies showing rates between 2.4 and 24.6 percent among women despite free screening availability at health centers. The extremely low participation rates span both urban and rural communities, creating substantial barriers to the World Health Organization’s cervical cancer elimination strategy.

Nelson, who brings over two decades of nursing experience, stressed that gynecologic cancers often receive less public attention than breast cancer awareness campaigns. Five types of gynecologic cancers affect thousands of women globally, including cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar cancers, all significantly impacting women’s health, fertility and overall well-being.

The WHO Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy recommends women undergo screening twice in their lifetime, ideally at ages 35 and 45, using high-performance testing methods. Ghana’s current screening patterns fall dramatically short of these international standards, creating substantial public health concerns as the country approaches the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for cervical cancer eradication.

Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, has spearheaded the “Ghana Must Rise Against Cervical Cancer” national advocacy campaign, bringing together health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists and religious leaders. His organization emphasizes free HPV vaccination advocacy while scaling up prevention, detection and treatment initiatives.

The Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign focuses on comprehensive approaches to eliminate cervical cancer through improved vaccination access, enhanced screening programs and better treatment availability. Ameyibor called on media organizations to amplify awareness about gynecologic cancer risks and prevention strategies during September’s awareness campaign.

Global health organizations including the International Gynaecologic Cancer Society and International Gynaecologic Cancer Advocacy Network coordinate worldwide efforts to expand access to care while advancing education. These organizations unite clinicians, researchers, survivors and advocates working to improve outcomes for affected patients.