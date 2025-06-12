Ghana EXIM Bank Donates GH₵450k to MahamaCares Health Fund

Ghana EXIM Bank’s senior management has contributed GH₵450,000 to the Ghana Medical Care Trust Fund, marking the first installment of their planned support for the MahamaCares healthcare initiative.

Chief Executive Officer Sylvester Mensah presented the donation, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to improving access to specialist medical treatment for life-threatening conditions.

President John Dramani Mahama launched the MahamaCares program in April 2025 to address critical gaps in Ghana’s healthcare system, particularly for chronic diseases like cancer, stroke, and kidney failure. “This initiative aligns with our vision of equitable healthcare access,” Mensah stated, drawing on his experience as former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority. The fund complements existing NHIS coverage by supporting high-cost treatments that remain unaffordable for many citizens.

The program has received notable contributions from government leaders, including six months’ salary from President Mahama and four months’ salary from Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman. Ghana Armed Forces commanders have also pledged one month’s salary each. According to World Health Organization data, non-communicable diseases account for approximately 90% of Ghana’s chronic health burden, with financial constraints preventing many patients from receiving timely care.

A Ministry of Health task force oversees the fund’s implementation, coordinating between public institutions and private donors. The EXIM Bank’s contribution reflects growing corporate participation in national health initiatives, responding to President Mahama’s call for collective action. “Healthcare accessibility should never be determined by financial capacity,” the President remarked during the program’s launch. As donations continue, the MahamaCares fund aims to significantly improve treatment outcomes for thousands of Ghanaians facing critical health challenges.