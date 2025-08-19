Ghana Exchange Grants Hords Plc Filing Extension

The Ghana Stock Exchange has announced a regulatory extension for Hords Plc, giving the company additional time to file its unaudited financial statements for the first half of the year.

The new deadline for submission is now August 30, 2025.

The extension was formally granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such delays are not uncommon and are typically approved when a company requires more time to accurately finalize its financial reporting.

The exchange issued the notice to inform the investing public and all licensed dealing members of the update. Hords Plc is listed on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX).