Ghana Establishes Oversight Committee For 2026 World Cup Preparations

The Government of Ghana has appointed an 11 member ministerial oversight committee to guide preparations for the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup following the Black Stars’ qualification for their fifth appearance at football’s premier tournament.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah inaugurated the committee on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Jubilee House and instructed members to ensure Ghana’s investment potential and tourism offerings receive prominent showcase during the tournament scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku chairs the committee tasked with providing strategic leadership and coordinating work across ministries as the Black Stars prepare for next summer’s competition. The committee will oversee an already established technical working group and receive progress reports on implementation activities.

Debrah emphasized that the World Cup represents more than 90 minutes of football action, characterizing it as an opportunity spanning eight years including four years of preparation and four years of leveraging the exposure afterward. He stressed the importance of leveraging the Black Stars’ presence to attract potential investors and encourage international visitors to experience Ghana while benefiting from extensive media coverage during the World Cup.

The Chief of Staff called for unity and urgency in promoting Ghana’s image, urging stakeholders to work together showcasing the country’s capabilities and attracting investment opportunities. He cautioned the committee to coordinate travel arrangements thoroughly, noting that past issues surrounding visa processing and unauthorized travel have occasionally tarnished the nation’s reputation.

Debrah urged the committee to work closely with United States consular officials ensuring legitimate supporters can travel to cheer on the Black Stars without incident. He emphasized visa facilitation for fans as crucial for promoting Ghana’s tourism industry while maintaining the country’s international standing.

Committee membership includes Stan Xoese Dogbe from the Office of the President, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Youth Development Minister George Opare Addo. Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Yussif Issaka Jajah also serve on the committee.

Retired Black Stars Captain Abedi Ayew, regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers, joins the committee bringing invaluable experience from his playing career. Other members include Wilhelmina Asamoah, chief director of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Elizabeth Yankah, deputy national security coordinator, and a representative from the private sector.

Responsibilities assigned to the committee include resource mobilization, sponsorship development, fan engagement programs, and promoting Ghana’s image internationally. The committee must lead with accountability, speed, and national consciousness while ensuring scattered efforts are replaced with coordinated planning across government agencies and private sector partners.

Debrah expressed President John Dramani Mahama’s confidence in the Black Stars, stating that the team has potential to make Ghana proud on the international stage. He conveyed the president’s trust in the squad representing the nation well at the World Cup while emphasizing government support for preparation efforts.

Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 tournament on October 12, 2025, following a 1-0 victory over Comoros at Accra Sports Stadium. Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute from a Thomas Partey assist, sparking celebrations across the capital. The result confirmed Ghana as Group I winners in African qualifiers, collecting 25 points from 30 available and scoring 23 goals in 10 matches.

Head coach Otto Addo, who also guided the Black Stars to Qatar 2022, becomes the first coach to qualify Ghana for two FIFA World Cup tournaments. Captain Jordan Ayew reflected on the team’s determination after missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, noting that everyone gave everything knowing this World Cup represented their chance for redemption.

Ghana joins Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia among African nations confirmed for the expanded 48 team World Cup. This marks Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance and second consecutive qualification after competing at Qatar 2022, where they finished fourth in Group H.

The Black Stars’ most memorable World Cup moment came in 2010 when they reached the quarterfinals in South Africa, falling just a missed penalty away from becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals. President Mahama urged the team to draw inspiration from Morocco’s 2022 heroics when the Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach the last four.

Debrah emphasized that Ghana’s World Cup participation should contribute to growing sports, expanding the economy, and adding to gross domestic product (GDP). He stated that the road to 2030 begins now and the oversight committee must lead with accountability, speed, and national consciousness.

The Chief of Staff stressed that Ghana cannot afford to enter 2026 with mindsets from 2014 and 2010 World Cup campaigns. He called for correcting past mistakes while amplifying what can be built, leading with clarity, acting with urgency, and projecting Ghana with discipline and pride.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the Black Stars in a message shared on social media, noting that Ghana’s fans will bring color, style, and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever. The tournament will be the largest edition in history with 48 participating teams across three host nations.

The committee faces tight timelines with the tournament beginning in approximately seven months. Priority actions include finalizing travel logistics, securing sponsorship agreements, launching fan engagement initiatives, coordinating with host country authorities on visa facilitation, and developing comprehensive marketing strategies to promote Ghana’s economic and tourism potential.

Ghana’s participation offers exposure to global audiences estimated in billions across broadcast and digital platforms. The committee must develop strategies maximizing this visibility beyond match days, including pre tournament activities, cultural programs, business forums, and tourism promotions targeting potential visitors and investors.

The Black Stars will learn their group stage opponents when the official draw takes place ahead of the tournament. Ghana’s performance in group stages will determine whether they advance to knockout rounds, potentially extending their time in the spotlight and multiplying opportunities to showcase the nation.

Beyond football results, success will be measured by tangible outcomes in tourism arrivals, foreign direct investment commitments, international partnerships established, and enhanced global perception of Ghana as an investment destination. The oversight committee must establish clear metrics and reporting mechanisms to track progress across these dimensions.

The 2026 World Cup represents Ghana’s opportunity to correct past organizational shortcomings and demonstrate capacity for world class event preparation and execution. Stakeholder coordination, transparent resource management, effective communication, and disciplined implementation will determine whether Ghana maximizes returns from this global platform.