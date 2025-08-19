Ghana Establishes Gold Board Tribunal to Settle Mining Disputes

Ghana has launched a new specialized tribunal to resolve appeals and disputes within its gold sector, a move aimed at bringing more clarity and fairness to the country’s most valuable export industry.

The Gold Board Tribunal was officially inaugurated in Accra by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson.

The three-member panel includes Biadela Mortey Akpadzi as chairman, along with Hamidu Mariam and Justin Pwavra Teriwajah. They were appointed by President John Mahama under the Ghana Gold Board Act. The tribunal will hear appeals related to licensing decisions, rulings from the Dispute Resolution Committee, and other matters under the gold board’s authority.

The government has committed to providing a registrar and administrative staff to ensure the tribunal operates effectively. Gold accounts for more than 40 percent of Ghana’s export earnings, and the country is Africa’s largest producer of the precious metal.

This new body is expected to reduce regulatory uncertainty and offer a transparent mechanism for resolving conflicts in the mining sector. It comes as part of broader efforts to improve oversight and attract investment while supporting domestic refining and tighter export controls.

What does this mean for mining companies and small-scale operators? A dedicated forum for appeals could speed up resolutions and enhance confidence in the sector’s governance.