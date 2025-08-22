Ghana Equity Trading Remains Subdued as Indices Edge Higher

Trading activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange was muted during Friday’s session, with the benchmark index posting a modest gain despite thin volumes.

The GSE Composite Index rose by nearly ten points to close at 7346.69, while the financial stocks index dipped slightly to 3409.46.

Total volume traded reached just over one million shares, valued at approximately 3.73 million cedis. This continues a week of mixed trading patterns that saw significantly higher activity on Thursday with over eight million shares changing hands.

Scancom PLC, traded as MTNGH, remained the most active stock by volume with 834,708 shares traded, though its price saw minimal movement. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated also saw substantial activity with 88,581 shares traded, closing with a slight decrease of one pesewa.

Among the gainers, GCB Bank saw its price rise by 24 pesewas to close at 9.85 cedis, while Ghana Oil Company added three pesewas to reach 2.26 cedis. The banking sector showed mixed signals with some institutions recording no price changes throughout the session.

Market capitalization stood at approximately 149.9 billion cedis at the close of trading. The week’s performance shows the market gained ground despite cautious investor sentiment and limited trading activity across most counters.

Analysts often view such subdued trading as indicative of market participants awaiting clearer economic signals or corporate announcements. The minimal price movements across most stocks suggest a balanced equilibrium between buyers and sellers at current valuation levels.