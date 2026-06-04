Ghana Enters Top 10 in Africa Performance Ranking

Ghana has broken into the top 10 of a new Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report ranking of Africa’s best-performing countries, placing eighth in the 2026 edition published this week.

The ranking scores states across three dimensions rather than on size or wealth alone: governance, which carries half the weight, influence and innovation, each worth a quarter. It draws on 24 indicators spanning tax collection, GDP per capita, debt, rule of law, diplomacy, tourism, education, start-up funding and patents, with a penalty for countries that have had a coup in the past three years.

South Africa held first place, leading on influence and innovation on the strength of its academic, scientific and diplomatic weight, though it scored less well on governance. Mauritius climbed to second on institutional stability and economic diversification, while Namibia was the surprise of the year, leaping from 15th to third on the back of improved governance, infrastructure and its ability to collect tax.

Morocco ranked fourth, followed by Nigeria in fifth, up four places, and Egypt in sixth, down four and weighed down by falling GDP per capita, high debt and weak rule of law. Rwanda took seventh, Ghana eighth, Côte d’Ivoire ninth and Kenya tenth.

For Ghana, the result places it at the centre of what the publishers call a West African duel, with the Accra and Abidjan economies driving regional dynamism alongside Nigeria’s rise. The Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire rivalry is the subject of a dedicated feature in the June issue.

Elsewhere, Algeria advanced to 12th, Mauritania and Mozambique entered the top 20, and Ethiopia, Botswana and Kenya slipped on weaker governance and fiscal transparency scores.

Julien Wagner, who oversaw the project at Jeune Afrique Media Group, said the index rewards consistency and institutions over scale. “The 2026 edition reveals a continent in motion,” he said.