Ghana Engineers Bet on Arbitration to Save Stalled Projects

New ADR Centre aims to keep construction disputes out of courts—and contractors on site

Ghana’s engineering community is taking dispute resolution into its own hands, literally. The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) launched an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre in Accra last week, positioning itself as the first professional engineering body on the continent to establish such a facility.

The timing is deliberate. Construction disputes in Ghana have a reputation for dragging through courts for years while projects sit abandoned and costs multiply. Engineer Ludwig Annang Hesse, president of GhIE, didn’t mince words about what’s at stake.

“We cannot continue to churn out projects without feasibility studies or proper procurement processes,” he said during the launch. “These oversights only set the stage for costly disputes. This Centre is part of the solution.”

It’s an acknowledgment that Ghana’s infrastructure challenges aren’t just about funding or technical capacity—they’re also about what happens when things go wrong. And things go wrong frequently enough that Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie showed up to endorse the initiative.

“The judiciary cannot do it alone,” Baffoe-Bonnie stated. He emphasized that technical disputes need experts who understand them, not just legal minds applying general principles. The courts, he suggested, are overwhelmed with cases they’re not necessarily equipped to handle efficiently.

The centre launched in Accra as part of efforts to reshape dispute resolution in the engineering and construction sector, making it one of the earliest such specialized facilities on the continent.

What makes this potentially significant is the legal weight behind arbitration decisions. Michael Owusu Gyang, president of the GhIE ADR Board, explained that awards from the Centre’s arbitration panels carry the same enforceability as court judgments under Ghana’s ADR Act. That’s not just mediation or recommendations—it’s binding resolution with legal teeth.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) helped finance the facility’s remodeling, which signals buy-in from a major state-owned enterprise that deals with complex engineering contracts regularly. Deputy Chief Executive Samuel Kwesi Fletcher framed it practically: traditional litigation costs too much and takes too long, especially when critical national projects are involved.

Unlike other ADR bodies, the centre focuses specifically on engineering and construction disputes, addressing a gap where many disputes were previously handled abroad by people unfamiliar with Ghana’s realities.

Engineer Refilwe Buthelezi, president of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO), connected the initiative to broader continental ambitions. She revealed that FAEO is working with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to integrate engineering ADR practitioners into cross-border trade and infrastructure frameworks.

That’s where this gets interesting beyond Ghana’s borders. If AfCFTA drives the infrastructure development its advocates promise, disputes will inevitably follow. Having African-based resolution mechanisms that understand local contexts could matter significantly.

GhIE has already begun training engineers in mediation and arbitration, building what it hopes will be a pool of local expertise. The goal is reducing reliance on foreign practitioners who bill in hard currency and may not grasp Ghana’s regulatory environment or construction realities.

Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, a retired Supreme Court judge, will chair the Centre, supported by a five-member board. That judicial involvement lends credibility, though the real test comes when parties voluntarily choose this mechanism over traditional litigation or when contracts start mandating it.

Hesse invoked a proverb during his address: “When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” In construction disputes, the grass is usually the public—living with unfinished roads, delayed hospitals, or abandoned infrastructure while legal battles play out.

Whether this Centre actually keeps elephants from fighting remains to be seen. Success depends on several factors: whether parties trust the process, whether arbitrators can handle complex technical and commercial disputes efficiently, and whether the Centre maintains independence from the interests that might pressure it.

The promise of party-driven timelines sounds appealing compared to court backlogs. Gyang emphasized that arbitration allows disputes to be resolved at a pace matching their complexity, unlike rigid court schedules. But flexibility cuts both ways—it can also enable delays if parties aren’t genuinely committed to resolution.

What’s clear is that Ghana’s construction sector needed something different. The current system of abandoned projects, protracted litigation, and wasted public resources wasn’t working. Whether this Centre delivers on its promise of faster, expert-driven dispute resolution will determine if other African countries follow Ghana’s lead.

For now, it’s a bet that engineers can solve their own problems better than courts can. That’s not an unreasonable assumption, assuming the Centre maintains credibility and parties actually use it when conflicts arise. The infrastructure exists—literally, since VRA paid for the building. The question is whether it becomes a meaningful alternative or just another institution with good intentions and limited impact.