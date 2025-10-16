Ghana Energy Minister to Keynote Major African Renewable Forum

Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, will inaugurate a major continental energy event with an official keynote address. His participation at the Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA) on December 3 highlights the government’s commitment to advancing sustainable power.

The ministry has formally endorsed REFA 2025, recognizing its role in supporting Ghana’s industrialization and promoting regional trade. The forum serves as a key meeting point for investors, developers, and policy makers across the African energy sector.

REFA is an annual investment forum dedicated to prominent clean energy projects throughout the continent. It covers a range of technologies including solar, wind, green hydrogen, and energy storage.

This high level endorsement is expected to bolster investment opportunities and foster partnerships aimed at accelerating Ghana’s and Africa’s green energy transition. The event brings together the continent’s most influential energy decision makers under one roof.