Ghana Empowers Communities to Restore Forests Through Sustainable Cocoa Farming

Ghana is implementing an innovative approach to combat deforestation in cocoa-growing regions through the United Nations Development Programme’s Environmentally Sustainable Production Practices in Cocoa Landscapes Phase IV, a partnership initiative that integrates forest restoration with sustainable farming to protect the nation’s dwindling forest resources.

The ESP Phase IV project, implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Cocoa Board, Forestry Commission and local farmer unions, has established two Community Resource Management Areas involving approximately 65 communities in the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly in the Ahafo Region and Wassa East District in the Western Region.

Building on successes from previous phases dating back to 2013, the initiative is transforming how communities manage land by fostering sustainable livelihoods while protecting forests threatened by agricultural expansion. Ghana faces an annual deforestation rate of two percent, equivalent to 135,000 hectares of forest cover loss, with cocoa farming accounting for a significant portion of forest conversion.

The CREMA approach empowers communities to manage natural resources sustainably by organizing residents into resource management groups. Members receive tools and training to safeguard forests while exploring eco-friendly income streams including small-scale businesses and agroforestry, creating ownership and collaboration around conservation goals.

Mercy, a cocoa farmer from Wassa East, described the CREMA activities as life-changing. She explained that imagining a future beyond traditional cocoa farming was difficult before the programme began. Farmers are now learning to protect forests while finding new income sources through transitioning to shade-grown cocoa cultivated beneath timber tree canopies.

The benefits of agroforestry prove immediate according to participating farmers. Healthier soils, more resilient crops and restored landscapes capable of sustaining future generations represent tangible improvements from adopting climate-smart practices that integrate trees with cocoa production.

Emmanuel Tawiah, a cocoa farmer in Ahenkro community within Wassa East District, reflected on his transformation. He previously believed clearing more land for farm expansion was the only way to improve yields and income, not realizing the cost to forests, weather patterns and soil quality. Now adopting agroforestry techniques, Tawiah integrates trees on his cocoa farm to provide shade and enhance biodiversity, noting richer soil and healthier farm appearance.

The project addresses systemic challenges impeding sustainable land use by providing evidence-based policy recommendations and facilitating dialogues with key stakeholders including COCOBOD and the Forestry Commission. At the policy level, the initiative supports Ghana’s land and tree tenure reforms, guiding sustainable land-use decisions that complement national strategies aimed at reducing deforestation and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 15 on protecting life on land.

To reduce dependency on forest resources, the project is introducing alternative livelihood options including beekeeping. CREMA members have received approximately 80 beehives along with training in sustainable beekeeping practices covering hive management, honey extraction and product marketing.

Isaac Kwetey, a cocoa farmer from Ahenkro, shared his experience with the beekeeping initiative. He received training and four beehives, with three already colonized. While his cocoa farm remains his primary income source, Kwetey views beekeeping as a valuable opportunity to diversify income and conserve the environment simultaneously.

The ESP project since 2013 has empowered 355 local communities across Ghana to restore lost biodiversity underpinning their livelihoods. Over the decade, the initiative worked with 46,000 farmers including 22,000 women across 12 districts in six regions. Farmers have planted over two million trees, restoring 1,600 hectares of degraded cocoa landscapes.

The project distributed more than 787,000 economic tree seedlings to farmers and rehabilitated 8,600 hectares of forests through earlier phases. The US$1.7 million initiative trained more than 9,600 smallholder farmers to adopt sound farming practices that reduce climate change impacts and improve environmental quality.

Communities benefiting from the project have developed their own bylaws and enforced them to protect natural resources. Alhassan Issah, a cocoa farmer in Gyaenkontabuo within Asunafo North Municipal, explained that training taught farmers to avoid burning cleared bush, instead leaving it to turn into organic manure improving soil fertility. Farmers also learned safe agrochemical use, knowledge they previously lacked.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire together produce approximately 70 percent of the global cocoa supply. Between 2001 and 2015, cocoa production was linked to the loss of one-third of Ghana’s forest area and one-quarter of Côte d’Ivoire’s forest cover according to Global Forest Watch data.

Cocoa cultivation involves an estimated two million farmers in West Africa who supply complex networks of middlemen including private and public companies. With average farm sizes of three to five hectares and estimated incomes below one dollar daily, nearly all cocoa farmers live under the poverty line, creating economic pressures that drive forest clearance.

Research published in Nature Food found that cocoa cultivation underlies over 13 percent of forest loss in protected areas in Ghana. Forest reserves including Tano Ehuro, Manzan and Upper Wassaw have experienced severe clearing, with cocoa expansion occurring on 23 to 77 percent of their surface areas.

A recent study by Trase partners at UCLouvain revealed that cocoa expansion is responsible for more than half of all forest loss in Ghana. The research shows cocoa plays an important indirect role by pushing food production into forest reserves, highlighting the need for holistic approaches to land-use management and environmental protection.

The Forestry Commission reported that 79 percent of total deforestation and degradation in Ghana’s High Forest Zone between 2000 and 2019 happened on off-reserve land where 75 percent of undisturbed forest from 2000 was deforested and 11 percent degraded. Gazetted forests in the zone lost 26 percent of their 2000 undisturbed forest cover.

The ESP Phase IV aims to scale up forest restoration models, strengthen CREMA systems and enhance Ghana’s contributions to global climate goals while improving resilience of cocoa-growing communities. With every tree planted and every livelihood diversified, the project reinforces its vision of a sustainable future where thriving farms coexist with flourishing ecosystems.

Joseph Odompre, Pra-Subri CREMA Committee Chairman, noted that communities have established farms to generate incomes supporting CREMA sustainability but require additional support. The committee has integrated food crops with trees as part of sustainability measures within community farms.

Looking ahead, the initiative seeks to expand its impact across more cocoa-producing districts while strengthening farmer cooperatives and providing technical assistance that enables communities to adopt best practices voluntarily rather than through enforcement alone.

The project demonstrates that sustainability must be at the forefront of every business activity. More needs to be done to help communities better cope with climate change impacts, with the private sector serving as the muscle behind the push toward a sustainable future.

Adjoa Adomaa, one of the oldest farmers in Anwianwia village located in Asunafo North District, reflected on changes she witnessed. She recalled how women used to visit Ayum Forest Reserve to collect snails, nuts, fuelwood, mushrooms and medicinal plants. As years passed, she watched the forest disappear as people came to cut trees.

Adomaa is now a beneficiary of the forest restoration project supported by UNDP in partnership with COCOBOD, Forestry Commission and Mondelēz International’s Cocoa Life programme. The project is restoring degraded portions of the Ayum Forest Reserve to combat climate change and prevent biodiversity loss.

After farming for 35 years relying solely on cocoa income, Adomaa struggled financially when cocoa was out of season. Thanks to the initiative, she now has additional income sources to support her family year-round, demonstrating how environmental conservation and livelihood improvement can advance together.

The CREMA formation has added significant value to efforts restoring and managing natural resources. Farmers can now improve land fertility in their farmlands and have stopped harmful activities including group hunting and illegal mining through training in effective farming practices.

Stephen Kansuk, head of environment and climate at UNDP Ghana, emphasized that empowering more communities to adopt environmentally sustainable practices will increase efforts to restore climate and biodiversity loss. The role of all actors including government, private sector, civil society and local communities remains critical to achieving long-term success.

The ESP Phase IV represents a comprehensive approach addressing both immediate farmer needs and long-term environmental sustainability. By combining forest restoration with livelihood diversification and policy reform, the initiative creates conditions where communities become active stewards of natural resources rather than unwilling participants in their degradation.

As global demand for sustainably produced cocoa grows, Ghana’s experience with community-based forest management offers valuable lessons for other cocoa-producing nations facing similar challenges of balancing agricultural development with environmental conservation.