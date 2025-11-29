Ghana Employers Warn Technology Outpacing Workplace Safety Systems

Ghanaian businesses are struggling to keep workplace safety standards aligned with rapid technological change, according to leaders who gathered at the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) second annual Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Conference.

The event, themed Future-Ready Workplaces: Advancing Safety, Well-being and Productivity in a Transforming World of Work, brought together employers, labour representatives and policymakers to address growing concerns that automation and digital tools are introducing workplace hazards faster than companies can manage them.

Speaking on behalf of GEA President Nana Dr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee Afriyie, Joseph Kingsley Amuah, the association’s Director of Industrial Relations, said technological growth is reshaping Ghana’s labour market at unprecedented speed. Automation in manufacturing and digital systems in offices have improved efficiency but created unfamiliar risks many firms remain unprepared to handle.

He noted workplace accidents, fires, injuries and occupational diseases continue imposing substantial financial and operational costs on businesses across the country. These incidents reduce productivity and divert critical resources away from innovation and growth.

Amuah stressed the situation demands stronger regulatory frameworks, proactive risk management strategies and comprehensive approaches to workplace safety. He said businesses that fail to modernise their safety systems will struggle to compete in an increasingly digital economy.

The GEA established the annual OSH conference to help businesses, policymakers and labour groups examine emerging workplace trends and identify practical strategies for improving safety. The initiative aligns with the International Labour Organisation’s 2022 global recognition of safe and healthy working environments as a fundamental right.

Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), emphasised the future of work has already arrived for Ghanaian workers. He said factory workers must adapt to new technologies while office staff cope with rising stress levels, drivers navigate unpredictable risks and teachers manage psychological pressures.

Ansah noted worker well-being must remain central to discussions about productivity and competitiveness. He said workplaces can only be considered future-ready when people are protected, respected and involved in decisions affecting their welfare.

He welcomed the conference’s attention to mental health issues, describing them as concerns that may not appear in accident statistics but significantly impact productivity and family life.

Conference participants underscored that Ghana’s businesses cannot fully benefit from new technologies without creating safe environments that protect workers and build trust. Whether deploying automated systems, digitising operations or adopting new business models, companies must integrate safety protocols, retrain workers and strengthen internal reporting mechanisms.

Speakers called for stronger enforcement of labour standards and better collaboration between employers, workers and regulators.

Ansah concluded with a message that resonated with attendees. Every worker who leaves home deserves to return safely, healthy and hopeful, he said.

As Ghana’s economy becomes more digital, the challenge remains using technology to raise productivity while creating safer and more resilient workplaces for all workers.