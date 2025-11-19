Ghana Embraces Digital Revolution in National Data Collection Systems

Ghana’s adoption of digital tools for national data collection is transforming the country’s ability to track governance, corruption and inclusion, according to findings released in Accra during the launch of the Governance Series Wave 2 Report. The report reveals that bribery prevalence fell from 18.4 percent to 14.3 percent between the first and second waves of data collection.

Presenting the data, Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu said the use of technology is now central to producing credible statistics that reflect citizens’ lived experiences. He explained that the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) used its 2021 Population and Housing Census frame and Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) to reach people faster, more reliably, and with stronger comparability over time.

“This is what modern national statistical systems must look like,” Dr Iddrisu stated. He noted that the shift to digital systems is part of a broader push to ensure that evidence, not assumptions, guides national decisions.

Wave 2 of the Governance Series, conducted from July 28 to August 20 with a reference period of January to June, marks the second national update on how Ghanaians encounter public institutions. The data shows that nearly one in every five Ghanaians gave money or gifts to a public official between January and June 2025, though this represents a decline from previous measurements.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Ghana Police Service continued to be the institution most associated with gifts or bribes, although its share reduced from 61 percent in Wave One to 51.9 percent. Other institutions frequently mentioned include Police General Duties, the Passport Office, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Dr Iddrisu emphasized that African Statistics Day serves as a reminder that statistics are essential for development. “They shine a light on realities we would rather not confront, and they guide decisions that shape our future,” he said. He added that the truth cannot emerge without good data, not guesses or assumptions but real evidence.

The modernised system has helped strengthen comparability over time, improving the country’s ability to monitor progress on areas such as bribery, political inclusion and service delivery gaps. The Statistical Service says the faster turnaround delivered by CATI allows governance data to remain current, improving its usefulness for reforms.

Beyond corruption indicators, perceptions of political inclusion improved markedly. The proportion of Ghanaians who felt they had a say in how the country is governed rose from 54.8 percent to 68.4 percent, while those who believed they were completely excluded fell from 42.4 percent to 29.2 percent.

Gains were strongest among young people aged 18 to 24, seniors aged 65 and above, and persons with difficulty performing daily activities. However, regional disparities remain, with the North East, Upper East and Northern regions still reporting the highest perceptions of exclusion.

Dr Iddrisu said Ghana’s investment in digital data systems is part of a broader continental effort. “Ghana’s launch of Wave 2 is our contribution to Africa’s collective vision. It shows that innovation in data is not abstract. It changes how we govern, how we deliver services, and how citizens experience the state,” he stated.

The report also flags a worrying trend among those who do give bribes, with repeat giving surging. The share of people who reported giving gifts five or more times rose from 6.9 percent to 24 percent. Money remains the most common form of gift, with more than half of those who gave reporting amounts of 100 Ghana cedis or less.

The Government Statistician urged government institutions, civil society and development partners to put the findings to active use. “Let’s not let these findings sit on shelves. Evidence must guide reforms, shape advocacy, and inform debate,” he said.

The Governance Series answers build into national monitoring of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions. By tracking bribery, citizen participation and inclusion, the data offers a practical tool for government, civil society and development partners to target interventions that tackle petty corruption and expand civic engagement.

The event, held at the Assemblies of God Head Office in Accra, formed part of the 2025 African Statistics Day celebration. This year’s commemoration was held under the theme “Leveraging Innovations in Data and Statistics to Promote a Just, Peaceful, Inclusive and Prosperous Society for Africans”, which aligns with the African Union theme of 2025.

African Statistics Day is celebrated annually on November 18 to raise public awareness of the critical role of statistics in shaping social and economic development across the continent. The day was adopted in May 1990 by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers responsible for Planning and Economic Development.

The Ghana Statistical Service encouraged researchers, policymakers and the public to download the full Governance Series Wave Two Report from its official website and use the evidence to support efforts toward building a just, peaceful and inclusive society. The Governance Series forms part of the GSS mandate under Act 1003 to produce quality data for national development.

Dr Iddrisu was appointed Government Statistician by President John Mahama in April 2025 and officially sworn in on May 2, 2025. He is a seasoned economist with a distinguished career in Ghana’s Ministry of Finance, where he previously served as Director of the Economic Strategy and Research Division.