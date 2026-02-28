Ghana Embassy Orders Nationals in Qatar to Take Shelter After Iran Missile Attack on Doha

Ghana’s Embassy in Doha has issued an emergency security advisory directing all Ghanaian nationals in Qatar to remain indoors and take shelter immediately, after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks across the Gulf on Saturday, February 28, targeting countries hosting United States military facilities, including Qatar.

In an official statement released on February 28, 2026, the mission warned that the evolving security situation poses direct risks to residents and urged citizens to prioritise their personal safety above all else.

“Due to missile attack and its impact in Doha, please take shelter until further notice, obtain information from official sources,” the embassy said.

Ghanaians in Qatar were further advised to stay away from military sites, avoid crowded public spaces, minimise outdoor movement, and stock up on essential supplies including food and medication as precautionary measures. The embassy provided emergency hotline numbers and an official email address for nationals requiring urgent assistance.

The advisory follows a sharp escalation in the Middle East after the United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on multiple Iranian targets on February 28, prompting Iran to launch a broad retaliatory missile campaign targeting Gulf states hosting American military bases. Qatar, home to Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, was directly in the line of fire.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that it successfully intercepted a number of attacks targeting the country’s territory, stating that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection and in accordance with its pre-approved security plan, with all missiles intercepted before reaching Qatari territory. Two loud explosions were nonetheless heard across Doha during the incident.

Qatar’s foreign ministry issued a strong condemnation of the targeting of its territory by Iranian ballistic missiles, describing it as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the stability of the entire region.

Qatar Airways confirmed a temporary suspension of all its flights to and from Doha following the closure of Qatari airspace. Maritime navigation was also temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that all Israeli and US military targets in the Middle East had been struck and warned that the operation would continue until the enemy is decisively defeated.

Beyond Qatar, the attacks affected several neighbouring countries. The UAE confirmed its air defences intercepted a number of Iranian ballistic missiles, though falling debris resulted in one civilian death and some material damage in a residential area. Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters, also reported missile strikes, while explosions were heard in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Ghana’s embassy said it would continue monitoring developments and issue further updates as the situation evolves. Nationals requiring urgent help are encouraged to contact the mission directly through the emergency lines provided.