Ghana Embassy Confirms Ofori-Atta Detention, Reports Declined Consular Access

Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Washington has confirmed that former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta remains in custody of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and has declined consular assistance without his lawyers present.

In a statement issued Friday and signed by Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith, the embassy said it verified the detention circumstances and formally contacted the facility to request consular access. However, Ofori-Atta refused to engage with embassy officials without his lawyers present, underscoring the legal autonomy detainees retain even when embassies offer standard diplomatic protections.

The embassy emphasized it remains in contact with appropriate US authorities and will continue monitoring developments to ensure the former minister’s rights are respected throughout the process.

Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine confirmed on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme that Ofori-Atta was apprehended in the Virginia area on January 6, 2026, after an earlier attempt on January 4 did not materialize. Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni reported the arrest occurred around 11 a.m. when Ofori-Atta stepped out of his apartment in the Westlight building, a high-end residential complex at 1111 24th Street in Northwest Washington, DC.

The attorney general said Ofori-Atta’s visa was revoked in July 2025 and he was given until November 29, 2025, to voluntarily leave the United States. The revocation resulted in the loss of lawful immigration status.

“It is not exactly about immigration. His visa was revoked. I am telling you this on authority,” Ayine said, adding his most recent engagement with US authorities took place three days earlier.

The Department of Homeland Security’s official website confirms Ofori-Atta is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility, located at 11093 SW Lewis Memorial Drive, Bowling Green, Virginia. He is scheduled to appear in US court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

According to a statement from Ofori-Atta’s legal team, the former minister has a pending petition for adjustment of status, a process under US law that allows an individual to remain legally in the country beyond the validity of an initial visa.

Ayine linked the detention to Ghana’s ongoing accountability processes, disclosing he had submitted an extradition request connected to investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). “The extradition request that I sent was in respect of the OSP,” he said.

Ofori-Atta faces 78 counts of alleged corruption related to government contracts, including the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract. In December 2025, the government formally requested his extradition to face prosecution.

The embassy’s statement highlights standard consular practices when nationals are detained overseas, particularly involving senior public officials. Diplomatic sources note that while embassies routinely offer welfare checks and facilitate legal representation, detainees can decline such assistance, especially when legal counsel advises limited engagement pending formal proceedings.

The incident draws attention to how high-profile detentions abroad intersect with immigration enforcement, international extradition processes, and diplomatic protocol.