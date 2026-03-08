Ghana Embassy Arranges Road Exits for Nationals Wanting to Leave Qatar

The Ghana Embassy in Doha has moved to arrange overland departure options for Ghanaian nationals seeking to leave Qatar, as the security situation in the Gulf region continues to deteriorate following the United States and Israeli military campaign against Iran.

In an official update issued from Doha on March 8, 2026, the Embassy confirmed it is now investigating viable land routes for those seeking to leave the country, describing the measure as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Ghanaians currently residing in Qatar.

The latest announcement follows a repatriation flight that left Hamad International Airport on Friday morning carrying 226 Ghanaian expatriates back to Accra, the first such flight since the crisis escalated.

The Embassy had first called for the registration of all Ghanaian nationals in Qatar on March 2, 2026, urging students, workers, families, and visitors to complete a registration form to allow the mission to reach them quickly and, where necessary, coordinate evacuation arrangements.

The crisis has heavily disrupted air travel across the Middle East, with Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates issuing a joint statement condemning Iran’s attacks. Airspace closures have forced airlines including Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad to suspend or reroute flights, stranding thousands of travellers and affecting global aviation schedules. Qatar’s Ministry of Interior reported 16 injuries related to falling debris from intercepted missile fragments since the escalation began.

Ghanaians in Qatar who have not yet registered with the Embassy are urged to do so immediately via the official consular registration form available through the Embassy’s channels or by contacting [email protected] directly.