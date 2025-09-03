Ghana Election Tensions Flare Over Akwatia Violence

NPP aide Dennis Miracles Aboagye has accused NDC Vice Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka of inciting violence during Tuesday’s chaotic Akwatia by-election scenes.

Heated confrontations erupted in Akwatia after Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin made an unannounced visit to the National Democratic Congress party office, sparking violent clashes between NDC supporters and members of his entourage.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Dennis Miracles Aboagye, aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who placed primary blame on NDC National Vice Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka for allegedly fueling the unrest.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily program, Aboagye condemned what he described as inadequate police response to the violence. He criticized officers for failing to immediately arrest individuals who committed assault in their presence.

“I saw somebody throwing a punch over the head of a policeman to hit another person,” Aboagye said. “That person should have been taken immediately so that others standing by would know that if you want to see the whole day, you have to behave.”

Aboagye directed his harshest criticism at Azorka, calling the NDC leader’s conduct shameful and suggesting he bore primary responsibility for escalating tensions during the crucial by-election.

“The biggest shame of yesterday goes to Sofo Azorka,” Aboagye stated. “He should be ashamed of himself, his attitude, and the character he has built for himself, and realize that this is 2025.”

The NPP aide emphasized that violent tactics have no place in Ghana’s democratic processes, declaring that “violence has no place in our democracy, and the same has no room in our elections.”

Azorka had earlier defended NDC supporters’ actions, describing Afenyo-Markin’s unscheduled office visit as “highly disrespectful” and “provocative.” The NDC vice chairman accused the opposition New Patriotic Party of deliberately attempting to intimidate party supporters ahead of the important electoral contest.

The Akwatia by-election represents a significant political battleground, with both major parties investing considerable resources and attention in securing victory. Tuesday’s violent scenes raise concerns about electoral conduct and security preparations for future polls.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incidents or their potential impact on the by-election process. Police authorities are reportedly investigating the confrontations and considering appropriate legal action against individuals involved in the violence.

The clash highlights ongoing tensions between Ghana’s two dominant political parties as they compete for electoral advantage in key constituencies across the country.