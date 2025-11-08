Ghana Eight Percent Inflation Signals Economic Stability Returns

Ghana’s successful return to an 8 percent inflation rate, the lowest in four years, has been hailed by financial analysts as a major milestone in restoring macroeconomic stability and investor confidence. Country Senior Partner of PwC Ghana, Vish Ashiagbor, described the development as a clear indication that the country’s macroeconomic framework is strengthening, adding that this sets the stage for further price stability if current policy momentum is sustained.

Speaking at the 2025 PwC Cyber Forum in Accra, Mr. Ashiagbor said the steady decline in inflation reflects improved coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities and growing confidence among businesses and investors. The fact that inflation has fallen to 8 percent reflects a stronger macroeconomic framework, and if the country sustains this momentum and builds private sector confidence, it could see a more stable price environment, he stated.

He emphasized that fiscal discipline and a positive private sector response will be critical in consolidating the gains made so far and anchoring expectations in the coming months. According to Ashiagbor, maintaining policy consistency and managing public spending will determine whether Ghana can achieve long term stability.

Investment advisory firm Merban Capital also applauded the latest inflation data, describing it as evidence that macroeconomic stability is returning. Nelson Cudjoe Kuagbedzi, Head of Finance at Merban Capital, called the drop a milestone that confirms the country’s steady recovery path.

Kuagbedzi told Citi Business News that the disinflation trend has been driven by a mix of prudent fiscal consolidation, a tight monetary stance by the Bank of Ghana, improved exchange rate stability, declining fuel prices, and increased food supply. He explained that the decline in inflation aligns with the firm’s earlier projection that Ghana would return to single digit inflation before the end of 2025.

The firm projected inflation to hit single digits this year because the underlying disinflationary triggers were already in place, including prudent fiscal management, a firm monetary posture by the central bank, relative currency stability, reduced fuel prices and excess food supply that have all contributed to easing price pressures, according to Kuagbedzi.

Ghana’s year on year inflation rate dropped sharply to 8.0 percent in October 2025, down from 9.4 percent in September, marking the lowest rate in four years, according to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). The fall represents the tenth consecutive month of decline, confirming that Ghana’s macroeconomic environment is stabilizing after a turbulent 2024.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said the results demonstrated that inflation was not only moderating but stabilizing, adding that for the first time this year, month on month inflation was negative at minus 0.4 percent, meaning that the overall price level of goods and services actually declined between September and October.

Economists note that Ghana’s progress results from coordinated fiscal and monetary interventions. The Bank of Ghana’s tight monetary stance has helped reduce inflationary expectations while government efforts to streamline public expenditure and improve revenue mobilization have eased fiscal pressures.

The cedi’s recent appreciation, coupled with declining global oil prices and improved domestic food production, has further supported price stability. Analysts also highlight that policy credibility built through transparent communication and institutional cooperation is helping restore market confidence.

PwC Ghana’s Ashiagbor believes this presents an opportunity for policymakers to double down on reforms that encourage private investment and enhance productivity. The country must use this period of relative stability to deepen structural reforms, support industrial growth, and make the business environment more predictable, he stated.

Despite the optimism, analysts caution that Ghana’s economy remains vulnerable to external shocks such as fluctuating commodity prices, global interest rate changes, and climate related disruptions that could affect agricultural output.

Kuagbedzi added that continued vigilance is needed to maintain the downward inflation trajectory. Inflation management is not a one time event, and sustaining this momentum will require consistent fiscal discipline and a proactive monetary policy stance, he advised.

Both PwC Ghana and Merban Capital agree that if Ghana maintains its current reform momentum, it could create the conditions for sustained low inflation, improved investor confidence, and stronger economic growth going into 2026. The achievement marks the first time since June 2021 that the country has reached single digit inflation, bringing the rate within the Bank of Ghana’s medium term target band of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The sustained improvement stems from ongoing fiscal and monetary measures aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthened exchange rates, and improved food supply conditions. However, the persistence of reform efforts and continued policy coordination will determine whether these gains can be maintained over the longer term.