Ghana Education Watch Backs Crackdown on Fake Academic Titles

Ghana’s education accountability watchdog has thrown its weight behind a national campaign to expose fraudulent academic credentials.

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Ghana Education Watch (Eduwatch), publicly commended the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for “doing a very good job” in scrutinizing dubious qualifications. His endorsement follows GTEC’s high-profile challenge to Deputy Health Minister Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah over her claimed professorial status.

In a Facebook post, Asare urged public support for GTEC’s verification efforts. The call comes after the commission confronted Dr. Ayensu-Danquah through the Office of the Chief of Staff, demanding proof of her professorship by August 11.

Documents submitted revealed she holds an appointment as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Utah – not the full Assistant Professor title cited by her legal team.

GTEC’s findings highlighted a critical distinction: the omission of “Adjunct” misrepresented her position, which under Ghana’s academic structure equates to part-time lecturer status, not professor.

“The Commission concludes Dr. Ayensu-Danquah does not hold the title of Professor in any capacity,” stated its letter. Her lawyers countered that GTEC lacked jurisdiction over foreign appointments, insisting her University of Utah role was valid.

The standoff underscores mounting pressure to curb academic misrepresentation among public officials. Asare’s intervention signals civil society’s demand for rigorous credential checks, even at the highest levels of government.