Ghana Education Service Faces Scrutiny Over Financial Irregularities in Audit Report

The Ghana Education Service has acknowledged financial irregularities uncovered by the Auditor-General’s report during a Public Accounts Committee hearing.

Officials appearing before the committee on Friday admitted to multiple infractions including wrongful staff placements, unearned salaries, and unjustified allowance payments.

According to the audit findings, some officers received incorrect grade placements while others collected salaries they were not entitled to. The report also identified staff continuing to receive responsibility allowances despite performing no additional duties. In one case, the committee directed the recovery of over 29,000 cedis wrongly paid to two teachers in the Jirapa District, though officials noted both individuals had left the country before the discovery.

Another case from Lambussie District revealed eight staff members receiving 55,816 cedis in responsibility allowances without corresponding extra duties. The committee also examined a Donkorkrom case where a teacher without disabilities received nearly 18,000 cedis in disability transport allowances over three years.

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak and GES leadership assured the committee that corrective measures are being implemented to recover funds and prevent future occurrences. They emphasized immediate action was taken upon discovering the irregularities, including reporting matters to police and attempting to trace individuals who received improper payments.

The audit findings have highlighted systemic weaknesses in the education service’s financial controls, prompting calls for strengthened oversight mechanisms to protect public funds.