Ghana Education Sector Suffers Major Cyber Breach with 505 Credentials Exposed

Ghana’s education sector has suffered a significant cybersecurity breach after authorities discovered 505 employee credentials from public educational institutions exposed on the dark web. The National Cyber Security Emergency Response Team identified the compromised credentials through surveillance operations conducted since January 2025.

Between January and October 2025, the team identified over 5,000 stealer logs belonging to educational institutions, with many credentials already available for sale on dark web marketplaces. The breach highlights growing vulnerabilities facing Ghana’s schools and universities as they increasingly rely on digital systems for operations.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed the breach Tuesday during the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month event in Accra. Professor Diyawu Mumin, Executive Director of the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), delivered the minister’s speech at the conference organized by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

The minister explained that the education sector manages large volumes of sensitive information, including student health records, financial data and research materials, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals. He called on all institutions to strengthen their security systems and promote digital safety awareness among staff and students.

Professor Mumin revealed that the education sector faces an average of 2,507 cyberattacks weekly globally, making it one of the most targeted sectors worldwide. The disclosure comes as Ghana’s education system serves more than 9.5 million learners across basic and secondary schools, with increasing dependence on digital platforms for teaching and administration.

Minister Iddrisu warned that threats such as data theft, cyberbullying, sextortion, certificate forgery and online scams are increasingly undermining the credibility of Ghana’s education system. He emphasized that these crimes not only threaten individual privacy but also damage institutional integrity and public trust in educational establishments.

The government has initiated comprehensive policy reviews to address the vulnerabilities. In 2024, the Ministry of Education formed a multi-stakeholder technical working group comprising the CSA, National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and other partners to undertake a comprehensive review of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Education Policy and the EdTech Strategy.

The revised policy framework focuses on improving institutional capacity, promoting safe digital learning environments and ensuring inclusion across schools and tertiary institutions. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the CSA, is exploring the establishment of an Education Sector Computer Emergency Response Team (EduCERT) to strengthen institutional response to cyber incidents.

Divine Selase Agbeti, Acting Director General of the CSA, emphasized the urgency of the situation during his address at the conference. He explained that cybercrime is projected to cost the global economy over $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025, making it one of the world’s most significant economic threats.

The CSA has classified the education sector as part of Ghana’s critical information infrastructure, given its importance to national development and security. This designation prioritizes cybersecurity interventions within the National Cyber Resilience Strategy, guided by the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 and the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), stressed that safeguarding Ghana’s digital future must begin from the classroom, laboratory and lecture hall. He described cybersecurity as no longer the sole responsibility of information technology departments but a civic and educational duty demanding ethical reflection and institutional leadership.

The CSA is working with GTEC and the Ministry of Education to integrate cybersecurity awareness into quality assurance frameworks, programme accreditation and institutional audits. Agbeti noted that the global shortfall of about four million cybersecurity professionals presents an opportunity for Ghana’s education sector to build local expertise and create new career pathways.

The conference, held under the theme “Empowering Higher Education for Cyber Resilience and Digital Rights,” brought together policymakers, cybersecurity experts and education leaders to develop coordinated responses to emerging threats. The event was organized by the CSA under the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, GTEC and Accra Technical University.

Officials emphasized that addressing cybersecurity requires sustained investment in infrastructure, training programmes and policy enforcement. The government aims to ensure every student, regardless of discipline, graduates with foundational knowledge in cybersecurity and digital ethics as part of broader efforts to build a secure and responsible digital future for Ghana’s education ecosystem.