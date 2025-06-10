Ghana Education Minister Inaugurates HR Management Council

Ghana’s Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has inaugurated the new governing council of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM).

The 11-member council includes President Mrs. Florence Hutchful, Vice President Mrs. Dorothy Asare, CEO Dr. Francis Eduku, and representatives from government agencies including GTEC, GEA, and the Ministry of Education.

During the inauguration, Minister Iddrisu directed the council to address President John Dramani Mahama’s concerns regarding workforce size, punctuality, and productivity within Ghana’s civil and public service. “HR Managers have allowed mushrooming of numbers,” Iddrisu stated, citing specific examples: “When I was Chairman of the Free Zones Authority, we had only 70 employees, but now I am told the workforce is over 300. I ran NCA with about 98 staff. Today, I am told it has ballooned to 300 employees. We are just adding up numbers instead of downsizing.” He tasked the council with developing a manpower roadmap for government agencies.

Iddrisu conveyed President Mahama’s congratulations to the new council members on behalf of the government.

CIHRM President Mrs. Florence Hutchful thanked the Minister for performing the inauguration. “Education remains the cornerstone of national development, and the Institute recognizes the critical role the Ministry of Education plays in shaping policies that impact the future of our country,” Hutchful stated. She confirmed the institute accepted the Minister’s challenge to address the identified workforce concerns, emphasizing CIHRM’s mandate to regulate HR practice and maintain standards in Ghana.

CIHRM CEO Dr. Francis Eduku formally invited Minister Iddrisu to serve as keynote speaker at the institute’s 2025 HR Conference scheduled for June 18-19 at Alisa Hotel in Accra. The council governs the statutory body responsible for setting HR professional standards nationwide.