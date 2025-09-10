Ghana Economy Surges 6.3% in Second Quarter of 2025

Ghana’s economy expanded 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, marking the country’s strongest growth performance since 2019 as non-oil sectors drove robust expansion across multiple industries.

The Ghana Statistical Service released provisional data Tuesday showing real GDP reached GH¢47.4 billion for the quarter, up from 5.7% growth in the same period last year. The services sector led the expansion with a remarkable 9.9% growth rate, significantly outpacing the 2% recorded in Q2 2024.

Non-oil GDP climbed to GH¢45.7 billion, representing 7.8% year-on-year growth and demonstrating the economy’s reduced dependence on petroleum exports for sustainable expansion. This diversification reflects strengthening activity across agriculture, manufacturing, and service industries that directly impact household incomes and employment.

The services sector, contributing 64% of overall GDP growth, benefited from surging activity in finance, insurance, trade, and education. Information and Communication services posted exceptional 21.3% growth, highlighting Ghana’s digital transformation and increased connectivity adoption across urban and rural areas.

However, real estate services contracted 1.8%, indicating some cooling in property-related economic activity despite broader sectoral strength. The mixed performance within services reflects varying consumer and business confidence levels across different market segments.

Agriculture maintained steady momentum with 5.2% growth, driven primarily by crops (5.6%) and livestock (5.9%) subsectors. Fishing recorded more modest 0.9% expansion, though the agricultural sector’s overall performance supports rural economic stability and food security objectives.

The industrial sector presented a more complex picture, recording 2.3% overall growth while facing significant headwinds from a 22.5% contraction in oil and gas production. This decline was partially offset by strong performance in gold mining, which surged 19.1% and boosted export earnings during the quarter.

Electricity production increased 6.7%, supporting both business operations and household energy needs as power sector reforms continue showing positive results. Manufacturing activities also contributed to industrial sector stability despite petroleum-related challenges.

Quarter-on-quarter growth reached 1.4%, representing the highest short-term expansion since 2019 though slightly below Q1 2025’s 1.6% performance. This sequential growth pattern suggests sustained economic momentum despite global headwinds affecting various sectors.

Inflationary pressures showed encouraging moderation, with the GDP deflator declining to 18.1% from 26.8% recorded a year earlier. This improvement suggests cost-of-living pressures may be easing for households while supporting continued economic expansion through enhanced purchasing power.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu emphasized that the results demonstrate broadening economic growth beyond traditional export sectors, with domestic-oriented industries playing increasingly important roles in sustaining expansion and employment creation.

The strong Q2 performance exceeds earlier World Bank projections that anticipated Ghana’s 2025 growth moderating to 4.3% due to fiscal adjustments and elevated interest rates. The actual results suggest greater economic resilience than initially forecast by international institutions.

Ghana’s economic recovery continues building momentum following the country’s successful completion of a $3 billion International Monetary Fund program aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability. The diversified growth pattern supports sustainable development objectives while reducing vulnerability to commodity price volatility.

The data reinforces Ghana’s position as one of West Africa’s most dynamic economies, with continued expansion supporting regional trade integration and investment attraction. Strong non-oil sector performance particularly benefits small and medium enterprises that employ significant portions of the workforce.

Looking ahead, sustained services sector growth and agricultural stability provide foundations for continued economic expansion, though global commodity price fluctuations and domestic fiscal management remain key factors influencing future performance trajectories.