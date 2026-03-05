Ghana Earns Just GH¢126k from Farm Insurance Despite Climate Risks

Ghana’s insurance industry recorded one of its most revealing data points in 2024 not in what it earned, but in what it almost entirely failed to earn: agricultural insurance across most product categories generated negligible revenue despite the country ranking among sub-Saharan Africa’s most climate-exposed economies, according to the 2024 National Insurance Commission (NIC) annual report analysed by Accra Street Journal.

The NIC described the industry’s overall 2024 performance as “impressive,” with the sector recording growth in both insurance revenue and underlying asset values. However, inflation averaging over 23 percent throughout the year nearly erased real value gains across most segments, with life sector real asset growth landing at just one percent after nominal growth of 22 percent.

Against that backdrop, the agricultural insurance figures stand apart not for growth but for near-total absence. Of the three agricultural product categories tracked by the NIC, the Agric Area Index generated GH¢1.96 million in revenue for the full year, the Agric Adverse product recorded just GH¢126,000, and non-life microinsurance the category most relevant to smallholder farmers reported zero revenue across the entire sector for 2024. Only the Agric Weather Index registered meaningful activity, generating GH¢410.88 million, a performance driven largely by index-based weather products supported by development finance and government-backed schemes rather than market-driven commercial uptake.

The gap is stark when measured against Ghana’s exposure. The country faces increasing rainfall variability, prolonged dry spells, flooding and post-harvest loss driven by climate unpredictability conditions that disproportionately affect the millions of smallholder farmers who anchor the agricultural sector and the broader rural economy. The NIC has acknowledged that industry growth must translate to real value increases rather than merely keeping pace with inflation, calling for innovations in product design, distribution channels and customer engagement to drive meaningful expansion of insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, other non-life segments show the market’s commercial priorities clearly. Motor Comprehensive policies alone generated GH¢1.48 billion in revenue, with total motor-related products accounting for approximately GH¢2.03 billion a concentration that analysts say reflects both regulatory enforcement of compulsory motor cover and the relative ease of pricing and distributing motor products through established broker and dealership networks.

The sector’s aggregate Profit After Tax rose from GH¢293 million in 2020 to GH¢1.24 billion in 2024, a compound growth of 324 percent over five years, indicating that the capital and profitability base now exists to support serious investment in product innovation and market development. The NIC launched an Insurance Sandbox environment in 2024, admitting five innovative solutions to test cutting-edge products and services, and the commission’s current strategic plan identifies technology deployment as a key pillar for sector growth.

Analysts tracking the sector argue the agricultural insurance gap is not primarily a product design failure but a distribution one. Without last-mile agents, mobile-based enrolment and government-backed reinsurance support, even well-designed agricultural products will fail to reach the farmers who need them most. With industry profits at record levels and a sandbox environment now operational, the tools to close that gap exist. Whether insurers choose to deploy them outside the profitable urban and motor segments remains the defining question for the sector’s next growth phase.