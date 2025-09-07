Ghana Doubles Down on 24-Hour Economy Vision

Ghana’s Chief of Staff Julius Debrah reinforced the government’s commitment to implementing its flagship 24-hour economy policy during a major business exhibition in Accra, positioning the initiative as crucial to transforming the nation’s economic landscape.

Speaking at the This Is Ghana Exhibition on Sunday, Debrah outlined how the policy aims to eliminate operational constraints that have historically limited business growth across the West African nation. “Our 24-hour economy policy is designed to create more opportunities, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure that Ghanaian businesses operate in an environment that matches your ambition and creativity,” he told exhibition participants.

The policy represents a cornerstone of President John Dramani Mahama’s economic transformation agenda, designed to keep Ghana’s economy active around the clock rather than shutting down during traditional off-hours. The vision relies on strong logistics systems, efficient transport networks, and reliable supply chains to support continuous business operations.

Debrah emphasized that the exhibition serves as more than a commercial platform, framing it as an opportunity to demonstrate Ghana’s innovation capacity to international markets. He challenged local businesses to view their participation as representing the nation’s economic potential on the global stage.

The 24-hour economy concept extends beyond simply extending working hours. Government officials have described it as a comprehensive strategy anchored in infrastructure expansion, energy resilience, digital innovation, and inclusive growth policies rather than merely adjusting shift patterns.

This approach aims to position Ghana as a regional economic hub, with particular emphasis on attracting international investment and partnerships. The government seeks to position Africa as an industrial hub with active international participation, viewing the policy as instrumental to achieving this objective.

The Chief of Staff’s remarks come as Ghana continues implementing various components of the economic strategy across multiple sectors. Recent government statements have highlighted transport and logistics as critical enablers, with officials noting that modernizing these sectors is essential for trade facilitation, reducing inefficiencies, and creating jobs.

Industry observers suggest the policy’s success depends heavily on infrastructure improvements and regulatory reforms that support round-the-clock business operations. The government has indicated its commitment to addressing these foundational requirements as implementation progresses.

Debrah concluded by reaffirming sustained government support for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators working to realize the 24-hour economy vision. His comments suggest the administration views private sector engagement as essential to the policy’s ultimate success.

The This Is Ghana Exhibition continues to showcase local businesses and their products, serving as a practical demonstration of the innovation and quality standards the government hopes to promote through its economic transformation initiatives.