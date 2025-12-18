Ghana Domestic Tourism Generated 6.6 Billion Cedis From 15 Million Trips in 2023

Domestic tourism in Ghana contributed an estimated 6.6 billion cedis to the economy in 2023 from over 15 million trips undertaken by Ghanaians according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Domestic Visitors Survey released on Monday December 16 2025.

The survey recorded 6.6 million domestic same day visitors and 8.8 million domestic overnight visitors between January and December 2023, with overnight travel accounting for 4.8 billion cedis or 73 percent of total domestic tourism expenditure. Same day visitors contributed the remaining 1.8 billion cedis equivalent to 27 percent of domestic tourism spending, with expenditure supporting accommodation, transport, food services and community based businesses across local communities.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu emphasized the broader economic importance of domestic tourism noting it extends beyond the focus on international arrivals. Iddrisu stated tourism is not only about foreign visitors but also about Ghanaians exploring their own country, investing in local experiences and supporting livelihoods of communities across Ghana.

The survey highlighted travel patterns and spending habits of Ghanaians offering insights into which regions attract most visitors and types of activities that drive trips. Working age adults particularly those aged 25 to 44 dominated domestic travel accounting for 41.1 percent of same day trips and 35.2 percent of overnight trips, with women representing 55 percent of overnight visitors comprising 4.8 million female travelers.

Social motivations including visits to friends and relatives and attendance at funerals remain the primary reasons for travel with more than 80 percent of overnight trips and about 70 percent of same day trips driven by these social factors. The findings reflect the enduring importance of family and cultural ties in shaping domestic tourism patterns across Ghana.

The vast majority of trips over 95 percent were self arranged with road transport using buses and minivans being the dominant mode of travel. On regional basis, Ashanti and Greater Accra were the leading destinations for same day trips while Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra were main destinations for overnight trips with Greater Accra recording the highest on trip expenditure reflecting its economic dominance.

Iddrisu called for policies that enable local economies to retain more tourism spending by supporting festivals, markets, heritage sites, accommodation and other community based cultural businesses. The Government Statistician urged policymakers to integrate domestic tourism data into national and regional planning frameworks including the Tourism Satellite Account and small and medium enterprise support programmes to maximize benefits from the sector.