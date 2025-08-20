Ghana Doctors Condemn Hospital Attack, Demand Police Action

The Ghana Medical Association is calling for the immediate arrest of a man seen assaulting a nurse at Ridge Hospital in a widely circulated video.

GMA General Secretary Dr. Richard Selormey labeled the incident a despicable criminal act that highlights a dangerous trend of violence against healthcare workers. He expressed frustration that such events keep happening despite previous tragedies.

Selormey questioned the logic of the attack, which left the nurse with a dislocated shoulder. He stressed that Ghana has proper channels for addressing complaints of medical negligence through professional councils or the courts. Taking matters into one’s own hands solves nothing, he noted, and only creates an environment of fear for those trying to save lives.

This is not an isolated case. The doctor recalled serious incidents at other hospitals where staff were threatened with weapons or even killed on duty. Verbal abuse, he said, has become a daily occurrence that wears down the morale and safety of medical personnel. If this continues, he warned, health workers might feel forced to defend themselves in ways that could escalate situations.

The Ridge Hospital has officially reported the assault to the police. The GMA now urges them to act with speed, noting that the individual involved should be invited for questioning and processed for court. There is nothing special about him that should prevent a swift arrest, Selormey stated. He also appealed to the public to use established complaint systems rather than resorting to violence, reminding everyone that due process does work and can lead to suspensions or revoked licenses.

It has to stop, he said. We cannot attack the very people we rely on to care for us when we are most vulnerable.