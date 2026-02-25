Ghana Ditches Costly Debt Model to Build Reserves Through Gold

Ghana has unveiled a sweeping new framework to grow its international reserves by leveraging domestically mined gold rather than expensive foreign borrowing, marking one of the most significant shifts in the country’s reserve management history.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP) to Parliament in Accra on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, setting a target of 15 months of import cover by the end of 2028. Ghana currently holds reserves equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover.

At the heart of GANRAP is a weekly gold purchase target of approximately 3.02 tonnes, to be acquired by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140). At least 2.45 tonnes per week will come from the artisanal and small-scale mining sector, with an additional minimum of 0.57 tonnes sourced through the state’s pre-emption rights on large-scale mining output. The gold will be refined locally, added to physical reserves, and can only be sold with prior approval from both Cabinet and Parliament.

The numbers driving the policy shift are stark. Between 2017 and 2024, Ghana spent approximately US$3.84 billion in interest payments and an additional GH¢7.3 billion to build reserves through Eurobond issuances and currency swaps. By contrast, GoldBod generated around US$10 billion in foreign exchange in 2025 at an operational cost of just US$214 million. “Gold-backed reserve accumulation is cost-effective and sustainable,” Dr. Forson told Parliament.

The policy sets intermediate milestones of 8.6 months of import cover by end-2026 and 11.8 months by end-2027, requiring net annual additions of approximately US$9.5 billion to gross reserves. Over three years, the government projects mobilising around 127 tonnes of gold annually from the small-scale sector alone, which at current prices could exceed US$20 billion in foreign exchange each year.

Beyond gold, GANRAP also integrates broader structural measures to expand foreign exchange inflows, including scaling up non-traditional exports, reviving cocoa production, developing oil palm plantations, accelerating the Pecan oil field, and reducing energy sector outflows through a Gas-to-Power Transformation Policy.

Dr. Forson framed the policy as a direct lesson from Ghana’s 2022 debt distress. “Borrowing to support reserve accumulation inevitably leads to debt overhang,” he said. With GANRAP, Ghana joins a small group of African nations to adopt a legislatively anchored, domestically driven reserve strategy.