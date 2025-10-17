Ghana Distributes 81,000 Hybrid Coconut Seedlings

The Coconut Federation of Ghana on October 2025 delivered 81,000 hybrid seedlings to smallholder farmers in Techiman Municipality, boosting a national push to commercialise coconut farming.

The seedlings were handed to the Techiman Municipal Directorate of Agriculture under the government Feed the Industry programme, which aims to build raw material bases for agro industrial expansion and strengthen food security. The allocation adds to 61,000 seedlings shared earlier in the year, bringing 2025 totals to more than 81,000 so far.

Officials expect distributions to reach 100,000 seedlings by the end of October, supporting more than 500 small scale and commercial farmers cultivating upwards of 1,000 acres of new coconut plantings. Local authorities say the push reflects a deliberate shift from subsistence production toward commercially oriented plantations and processing.

Stakeholders are working to develop a full value chain that moves nuts into higher value products such as virgin coconut oil, cosmetics and beverages. Stephen Aidoo, Techiman Municipal Director of Agriculture, said, “Every seedling represents potential income.” He added that the initiative can attract private investment into processing, logistics and certification.

The Directorate has set a long term target to distribute three million hybrid seedlings nationwide, a goal that could transform the sector into a multi million dollar agribusiness able to compete regionally and globally. Success will depend on consistent financing, improved processing infrastructure and reliable access to export markets.

Industry observers point to rising demand for organic coconut products in Europe, the Middle East and Asia as a clear market opportunity. With hybrid planting material and better agronomic practices, analysts say Ghana could expand processing capacity and raise export volumes if investments in logistics and certification keep pace.

For Techiman, a rising agribusiness hub, the seedling drive is expected to diversify production, generate rural jobs and strengthen linkages across packaging, transport and processing services. Local officials insist that when farmers receive quality inputs at scale the benefits ripple across communities and strengthen the entire supply chain.