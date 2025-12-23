Ghana Distances Itself from ‘Detty December’ Label

Ghana’s government is moving to distance itself from the popular phrase “Detty December,” citing concerns about its negative connotations, despite the term’s growing global recognition.

Kofi Okyere-Darko, Ghana’s official for diaspora affairs, said he is uncomfortable with the word “detty” — West African Pidgin for “dirty” — being associated with the country. While the phrase is widely used to describe the end-of-year party season in Ghana and Nigeria, Mr Okyere-Darko said it does not reflect the image Ghana wants to project internationally.

“On a personal level, I don’t want the word ‘detty’ to be associated with anything Ghana,” he told the BBC at the Ghana Diaspora Summit in Accra.

Although young people have embraced the term, the government continues to promote the season under the official brand “December in Ghana,” avoiding any reference to Detty December in its tourism campaigns.

The end-of-year celebrations have become a major economic driver. Last December, more than 125,000 international visitors — many from the African diaspora — travelled to Ghana, marking the highest monthly arrival figures for several consecutive years.

Mr Okyere-Darko said Ghana’s appeal goes beyond partying, stressing that the country has attracted visitors for decades through earlier initiatives such as Akwaaba UK