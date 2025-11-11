Ghana Dismisses UK Telegraph Opinion as Distorted

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance has rejected claims published in The Daily Telegraph that characterised the country as a Russia-sympathising government improperly receiving UK funding. The ministry described the opinion piece as factually flawed and prejudicial.

Raymond Acquah, Technical Advisor for Strategic Communications and Public Relations at the Ministry, signed a statement calling the commentary by Mat Whatley riddled with distortions and innuendo. The government said the article’s most serious allegation suggested impropriety in Ghana’s financial relationship with Britain.

The Ministry explained that Britain, along with the United States, Germany, and 20 other countries, was part of a multilateral debt restructuring agreement reached with Ghana in June under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The 25 participating creditor countries include the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, demonstrating broad international support for Ghana’s economic recovery.

The arrangement followed debt defaults that occurred during former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. According to the statement, President John Dramani Mahama inherited an economy devastated by mismanagement, complacency and corruption when he took office in January.

Ghana signed a Bilateral Debt Restructuring Agreement with the United Kingdom, covering some 256 million US dollars. The deal represents the third bilateral agreement concluded by Ghana under the G20 Common Framework, following similar arrangements with France and the Export-Import Bank of China.

The Ministry noted several economic improvements since Mahama assumed office. The cedi’s exchange rate has stabilised, inflation has fallen, and investor confidence has improved. Growth in 2025H1 was stronger than anticipated, underpinned by strong services activity and agricultural output.

In the article, Whatley questioned why Britain is funding and doing business with Ghana, claiming that it is harmful to the UK, as Ghana allegedly sympathises with Russia. The article, titled “Why is Britain funding Ghana’s Leftist, Russia-sympathizing government?” argues that Ghana’s governance direction since Mahama’s return to power in January has taken what he describes as a “far-Leftward, anti-democratic turn”.

Whatley, Managing Director of Okapi Train and a security expert with experience managing operations in Nigeria, Libya, and other African countries, also criticised the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and the prosecution of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Whatley alleges that Mahama’s administration has interfered with the judiciary to consolidate political control.

The Ministry’s statement condemned The Telegraph for publishing the piece, particularly during a period of global political and economic uncertainty. Officials said it does the newspaper no credit to invite what they described as ill-informed, prejudicial and seemingly unfiltered commentary. The statement was addressed to The Telegraph’s letters desk in London and copied to the Minister for Finance.

Veteran broadcaster Kwesi Pratt Jnr also criticised Whatley’s article. Pratt questioned Whatley’s logic and described him as a ‘pompous British journalist,’ noting that the columnist’s reasoning was that Mahama studied in Russia and enjoyed his stay there and therefore can be described as leftist and Russia-sympathising.

The IMF Executive Board completed the fourth review of Ghana’s 36-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement in July 2025, allowing for an immediate disbursement of about 367 million US dollars. Faced with large policy slippages and reform delays at end-2024, the new administration has taken bold corrective actions to maintain the program on track.

Ghana’s economy is gaining momentum, with stronger growth and single-digit inflation for the first time since 2021. The authorities are making progress on debt restructuring, fiscal consolidation, energy sector reforms, foreign exchange operations, and financial sector resilience.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson held a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Harriet Thompson, and her team to discuss Ghana’s economic outlook, fiscal policies, and key social interventions outlined in the 2025 Budget. High Commissioner Thompson commended Ghana’s forward-looking budget, describing it as a key milestone in the country’s economic recovery.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between Ghana and Britain, with both parties committed to enhancing economic resilience, expanding social safety nets, and advancing climate finance initiatives.