Ghana Dismisses Development Bank Board After Audit Reveals Mismanagement

Ghana’s Finance Ministry has dissolved the entire non-executive board of Development Bank Ghana following a forensic audit that uncovered significant governance failures.

The decisive action reinforces the government’s commitment to financial accountability amid allegations of GH¢1.1 billion in questionable transactions at the state development lender.

The Deloitte-conducted audit, commissioned by the World Bank, examined multiple irregularities including GH¢700 million in problematic treasury placements and GH¢400 million in non-competitive contracts. Investigators also identified excessive expenditures on executive office upgrades while the bank’s core development financing activities showed limited progress. Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam authorized the immediate removal of DBG’s board chair and five non-executive directors upon receiving the findings.

“This action demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy for mismanagement of public resources,” a ministry spokesperson stated. The move aligns with the government’s broader fiscal accountability agenda that has seen increased oversight of state institutions since 2023.

DBG had previously defended its operations, asserting in public statements that its GH¢1.135 billion capitalization came from government funds rather than international donors. The bank maintained its financial statements showed consistent profitability despite the controversies. However, the resignations of two independent board members and several senior executives in recent months had signaled deeper institutional challenges.

Financial sector analysts note the intervention comes at a critical juncture for Ghana’s development finance landscape. DBG was established in 2021 with $750 million in funding commitments from international partners to support private sector growth. The bank’s governance crisis threatens to undermine confidence in Ghana’s financial oversight systems during ongoing economic recovery efforts.

The Finance Ministry has pledged to implement strengthened controls and governance reforms at DBG, with new leadership expected to be appointed within 30 days. International development partners are monitoring the situation closely as Ghana seeks to maintain access to critical financing while enforcing stricter accountability measures.