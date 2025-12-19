Ghana Develops Comprehensive Agribusiness Policy to Tap Global Market Growth

Ghana is developing a comprehensive Agribusiness Policy to unlock opportunities in the global market projected to reach 4.4 trillion dollars by 2033.

The worldwide agribusiness sector was valued at 3.4 trillion dollars in 2024 and researchers expect significant expansion over the next decade. Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi announced the policy initiative at a Regional Agribusiness Dialogue held in Tamale on the theme Resetting Agribusiness for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Growth.

The forum, organised by Agri Impact Limited with support from Mastercard Foundation, PWC and DBG, brought together industry players, smallholder farmers, researchers, academicians, government agencies and non governmental organisations to deliberate on ways to improve the sector. George Owusu Ansah Amoah, Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management Directorate at the ministry, delivered the speech on behalf of the deputy minister.

Ghana has unique opportunities to tap into the expanding market through innovation, value addition, contract farming and sustainable agribusiness practices, according to Ahi. The realignment of the ministry signals a deliberate government shift toward strengthening linkages between agriculture and industry. Many industries in Ghana struggle with low plant capacity utilisation, often operating below 30 to 40 percent in a single shift, making them uncompetitive on the global stage.

The new policy will focus on value chains and high quality raw material production to support agro processing industries. Its significance lies in its emphasis on the entire value chain from product conception to final consumption, ensuring sustainability, productivity, export competitiveness and job creation. Regional consultations are being conducted to identify region specific priorities, fostering a comprehensive policy that addresses diverse needs across the country.

The Feed the Industry Programme, the Rapid Industrialisation Programme and the Accelerated Export Development Programme would serve as engines for Ghana’s industrial expansion. The Feed the Industry initiative is expected to improve raw material supply consistency for factories and increase industrial capacity utilisation to between 70 and 80 percent through a hub and spoke system that links smallholder farmers, commercial farms and processors via contract farming.

Basiru Musah, Programmes Officer at Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, said the development of a policy for the agribusiness sector enhances government interventions in the agriculture and agribusiness space. Ghana remains unable to invest in preservation infrastructure to match the pace of production investments in commodities, which affects the agricultural sector, job employment and economic growth, according to Musah.

He called for storage infrastructure policy for smallholder farmers to keep the produce of farm products coupled with road networks leading to the farming communities. These infrastructure gaps contribute to significant post harvest losses that undermine the sector’s potential for transformation and economic contribution.

Dan Acquaye, Chief Executive Officer of Agri Impact, noted that his organisation has developed and supported the growth of youth led enterprises by providing initial starter packs, coaching and mentoring support services over the years. Agri Impact offers finance led expertise in finding and exploiting growth opportunities for wholesalers, entrepreneurs and SMEs, aimed at streamlining their operations and making young and women entrepreneurs more financially sound.

The dialogue represents part of a nationwide consultation process that seeks to gather perspectives from industry, academia and development partners to shape a comprehensive policy framework for agribusiness led industrial growth. Stakeholders examined access to markets, trade linkages and structural reforms required to expand Ghana’s agribusiness competitiveness in the global arena.

The agribusiness policy initiative aligns with President John Mahama’s 24 Hour Economy Policy, which seeks to reduce unemployment by creating job opportunities through a three shift working system across key sectors. Government officials view agribusiness as a critical pillar in realising the round the clock economic activity envisioned under the policy framework.

Northern Regional Minister Ali Adolf John, in remarks read on his behalf, said agribusiness remains a cornerstone of livelihoods and economic stability in the region. The northern regions account for significant agricultural production but require substantial infrastructure investment to unlock their full industrial potential and contribute meaningfully to national economic transformation.